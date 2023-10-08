University of Providence reopens Hall of Fame with six new members

GREAT FALLS — Argo weekend wrapped up on Sunday with the highlight of the weekend being the hall of fame induction of its newest six members. It’s the first time since 2017 that anyone has been inducted into the Argo hall of fame and the university plans to continue inducting new members every year.

This years class is made up of Gary Ehnes, Ray Ames, Doug Robison, Ross Mosher, Judy Van Atta Adams, and Kelsey Van Uden.

(Editor’s note: Providence Press Release)

Kelsey Van Uden was the Frontier Conference player of the year, a three-time all-conference selection, team captain, and a two-time NAIA honorable mention All-American. In her four-year career as an Argo, she had 1,295 kills, 553 digs, and 146 blocks. She is still all over the record book with the most single season kills at 469 and the seventh most kills in a single match with 27. Her kill percentage of 0.273 and kills per game at 4.15 are both sixth and second in history, respectively. Kelsey is also second all time in career kills with 1,295.

Ray Ames is one of 13 Argo basketball players to be named an NAIA All-American. In the 2008-2009 season Ray scored 622 points which is still the third highest all-time in Argo Athletics history. Ames is also fifth all-time in rebounds in a single season with 264 and eighth all-time in points per game averaging 20.7. His career accolades are also impressive tallying 423 rebounds and averaging 18.4 points which rank 10th and 6th, respectively.

Judy Van Atta Adams played women's basketball for the Argos from the years 1982-1984. Judy is still the Argos' all-time leader in points per game for a career with 19.7 and in a single season with 22.2. Judy is also 10th all-time in total points scored with 1,085. In her first team All-American season of 1983-1984 she scored 578 points which is still the third most in a single season in UP history.

Ross Mosher is one of three National Champions in men's wrestling history. In the 165 finals Mosher defeated his teammate Noah Hatton 4-2 to be crowned National Champion. Ross was also a three-time All-American from the years 2009-2011. Mosher is still third all-time in career wins for the Argos with 125 and ranks 11th all-time in single season wins with 29. Ross was also a member of the rodeo team and has since had a successful career post-graduation. Ross has qualified for the Ram National Circuit Finals (among others) in steer wrestling.

Gary Ehnes is the former athletic director and softball coach of Great Falls University. Gary was the softball coach from 2004-2010 before becoming the athletic director the following year. Gary oversaw the addition of men's and women's rodeo, as well as men's lacrosse to UGF. Within his tenure, the McLaughlin Center underwent a remodel, and the locker rooms were also improved. The 2012-2013 academic year saw 64 student-athletes earn academic all-conference with 30 being named NAIA scholar-athletes.

Doug Robison was a 6-7 center for the Argos and his tandem with Tony Woodlee was not to be reckoned with. In his senior season he had a career high 20-point game as well as a five-game stretch averaging over 12 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. Doug was also a Frontier all-conference selection his senior season. After graduation Doug coached high school basketball at Billings West for twenty years and accumulated 355 career wins.