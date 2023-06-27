University of Providence Argos announce three new hires

(Editor's note: Providence athletic release.)

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence welcomes three new hires to the Argo family: Head men's ice hockey coach Christian Vivian, head strength and conditioning coach Lucky Lovan, and sports information director Davis Matz.

Vivian spent time playing at the Dakota College in Bottineau, N.D., and Utah State University where he helped lead his team to three consecutive national championship tournaments. Vivian led the nation in shutouts his second season at Utah State and graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

When asked about the upcoming season he stated, "I am excited to get the boys into camp and onto the ice. We are taking it one day at a time and trying to get better each and every day".

Athletic director Doug Hashley mentioned, "Hockey is back" on his thoughts of what Christian will be able to do for the program.

Lovan came to University of Providence after two seasons at Middle Tennessee State University where he was an assistant strength and conditioning coach. At MTSU he primarily worked with football, men's golf, women's soccer, and assisted with baseball.

Lovan said: "The standards at UP is to win conference and national championships each year. It is my job to help get us there."

Hashley stated, "I get here very early but cannot beat Lucky Lovan to school. Our coaches admire him so much from what he has already done, and the student athletes adore him just because of his work ethic in the fitness center."