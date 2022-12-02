Two Carroll College seniors snag career highs in sweep over Montana Western

HELENA — Thursday night the Carroll College men and women's basketball programs would overcome tight games against Montana Western in the opening of Frontier Conference play.

Carroll WBB 72, Western WBB 61

Up first were the women, No.9 ranked Carroll would stay dominant over the No.23 Bulldogs the majority of the game and would eventually come out on top 72-61.

Kamden Hilborn would put up a whopping 18 points in the first half, helping the Saints to a 33-26 lead. The Saints would pull away even further in the third, to enter the 4th quarter up 58-41.

But this was by no means the end of the game. In the 4th the Bulldogs went on a 15-4 tear to cut the lead. After a few too many fouls from the Saints and a handful of trips to the line for the Bulldogs, the Saints lead would be cut to 1, 62-61 Saints with 3 minutes of play to go. The Saints would dominate for the remainder of the game putting up 10 more points for a final score of 72-61. Senior Kamden Hilborn would have her career high night in scoring with an impressive 25 points.

KENNEDY BROADWELL

Carroll MBB 76, Western MBB 65

The men's game would stay close for nearly its entirety, but the No.23 Carroll men would pull away in the 4th to win 76-65.

Helena native Brayden Koch went on to have his first start and his first career bucket at home and in a Saints uniform.

The Saints led by just two points at the half 35-33.

The second half would stay tight with scores of 36-35, 44-43, and 50-48.

KENNEDY BROADWELL

But in the end, the Saints would being to pull away with about four minutes left to make the score 76-65. Senior Brendan Temple would also have his career high night in scoring with 27 points to help the Carroll men to their 10th straight win over Western.