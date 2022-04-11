Three wins pace Rocky Mountain College track and field effort at Bauer Open

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

RAPID CITY - Three victories and eight top-five finishes highlighted Rocky Mountain College's effort at the South Dakota Mines Bauer Open on Saturday.

Sydney Little Light ran her way to first place in the 800 meter, with a time of 2:18.22. Breah Mulvehill took fourth place in the high jump with a height of 1.5 meters. She also took third in the hurdle, with a time of 17.12. Kellen Wahl set a new school record in the 100 meters with a time of 12.81. Wahl also took second place in the 200 meters, with a time of 27.43.

Joseph Wanden Bos ran his way to first place in the 800 meters, with a time of 1:58.07. Jackson Wilson won the 1500 meters for the third meet in a row with a time of 4:08.12. Scott Hunsaker vaulted to third place and a school record in the pole vault, with a height of 4.4 meters.

The Battlin’ Bears next travel to Spokane for the Whitworth Twilight on Thursday.