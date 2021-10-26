Three MSU-Northern athletes win player of the week honors

(Editor's note: MSU-Northern press release)

Student-athletes from College of Idaho and MSU-Northern were selected as the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference football and volleyball Players of the Week, the conference announced Monday. MSUN athletes won three of the awards.

Defender of the Week:

Shania Neubauer, MSU-Northern, is a 5-foot-9 senior defensive specialist/libero from Belgrade, Mont. MSU-Northern swept Rocky Mountain College 3-0 in a conference road match. It was the Skylights first win over Rocky since 2016. Neubauer averaged 10.33 digs per set. Also nominated and listed in alphabetical order; Julia Carr of Carroll College, Ayla Embry of Rocky Mountain College, Kelsey Goddard of Montana Western, Sarah Hopcroft of Montana Tech and Sacha Legros of the University of Providence

Setter of the Week:

Emily Feller, MSU-Northern, is a 5-foot-10 freshman setter/outside hitter from Helena, Mont. MSU-Northern swept Rocky Mountain College 3-0 in a conference road match. It was the Skylights first win over Rocky since 2016. Feller averaged 14 assists and three digs per set. Also nominated, Kaylee Fritz of Montana Western, McKenna Kaelber of Montana Tech, Kylie Kackman of Carroll College and Cydney Finberg-Roberts of Providence.

Special Teams Player of the Week:

Sawyer Zook, of MSU-Northern is a 5-foot-10, 180 lbs, sophomore kicker from Castle Rock, Colo. In MSU-Northern’s 22-20 five overtime win over Eastern Oregon, Zook scored eight of the Lights’ 22 points. He was 2 of 2 PAT’s and 2 of 3 in field goals (42, 21). Also nominated and listed in alphabetical order; Wyatt Brusven of Rocky Mountain College and Kadin Lahti of Montana Tech.

