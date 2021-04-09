Three Frontier runners earn All-American honors at NAIA women's cross country championships

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Three Frontier Conference runners garnered All-American honors at the NAIA national women's cross country championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday.

Montana Tech's Becca Richtman led the trio with a third-place finish in the women's 5k. Richtman cross the finish line in 17 minutes, 42.02 seconds.

Carroll College's Reghan Worley (18:09.64) finished 11th, and Hardin graduate and current Rocky Mountain College runner Sydney Little Light ran to a 37th-place finish in 18:34.45 to earn All-American status, which goes to the top 40 placers.

Montana Western's Eireann O'Connor finished 65th and Rocky's Mei-Li Stevens finished 72nd. Emma Wilson of Huntington College won the event in a time of 17:02.86.

This is Richtman's second All-American honor in the past two months after she placed sixth in the 3,000-meter race at the NAIA indoor track and field national championships.

Little Light was recently named the Frontier Conference cross country runner of the week after running a personal-best time of 18:13 at the Rocky Mountain College Open hosted by Rocky at Riverfront Park in Billings. She finished second in the mile at the NAIA indoor track and field championships in a time of 5:00.57 back on March 5.

Little Light is currently just outside of the NAIA 'B' qualifying standard for women in the 1,500 of 4:43.50. Her season-best time of 4:46.16 was ran at the Battlin' Bear/Yellowjacket Open at Lockwood last week.

The NAIA outdoor track and field championships are slated to take place May 26-28 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.