Sydney Little Light sets Rocky 800 record at Whitworth Last Chance Meet

BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain College runner Sydney Little Light continues to turn heads among collegiate runners.

The Hardin native set a new school record winning the women's 800 meter run in a time of 2:09.81 Wednesday at the Whitworth Last Chance Meet in Spokane, Washington. It's the NAIA’s second-best time in the event this season.

Little Light qualified with an 'A' standard time for the upcoming NAIA national championship meet in Alabama, upgrading her previous 'B' standard qualification, according to RMC athletics.

She is coming off victories in the 1,500 meters at the Tom Gage Classic in Missoula, plus the 400, 800 and 1,500 meter runs at the Frontier Conference championships in Great Falls.

Jackson Duffey won the men’s 1,500 meters for Rocky in 4:02.59. Teammate Jay Jetmore took the men’s pole vault with a height of 13 feet, 3¾ inches.

The Battlin’ Bears travel to Gulf Shores, Alabama for the NAIA Track & Field National Championships May 25-27.

Notable RMC Placers - Whitworth Last Chance Meet:

- Mei-Li Stevens - 1500 meters, 3rd place ( 5:00.36)

- Chloe Bryntesen - 1500 meters, 7th place (5:43.14)

- Joseph Vanden Bos - 800 meters, 2nd place (1:54.59)

- Elijah Barkell - shot put, 2nd place (12.98 meters);

hammer throw, javelin - 5th place (41.13, 39.57 meters)