Stutzriem inks 28 for Rocky Mountain College Football

BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain College head football coach Chris Stutzriem has announced initial 2022 signings for the defending Frontier Conference Champions, a class that includes 28 players from around the country.

Zach Petroff, an offensive lineman, standing at 6-foot-1 tall and 280 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at West High School, here in Billings, Montana. Zach was Honorable Mention All- Conference and helped lead his team to an 11-2 record.

"Super excited to have you join the team," Coach Stutz said.

“It felt like the right fit, and it felt like I was really wanted there,” Zach said.

Petroff plans to pursue a degree in health and human performance.

Tanner Relling, an offensive lineman, standing 6-foot-5 tall and 290 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Marist Catholic High School, in Eugene, Oregon. Tanner was both First Team All- League and First Team All- Conference in Oregon.

"Tanner is a great addition,” Coach Patrick Carroll said. “He adds competition to our room.”

Tanner said, “I chose Rocky for the atmosphere.”

Relling plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Tanner Wilkerson, a wide receiver, standing 6-foot-3 tall and 170 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Emmet High School, in Emmet, Idaho. Tanner was a team captain, and he recorded 300 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns as a senior.

"Eat some food,” Coach Blome said. “Tanner has a lot of room to grow, and I think he’ll do that here at Rocky."

Wilkerson said, “I chose Rocky, because of the great location, coaches, players, and program history.”

Wilkerson plans to pursue a biology or environmental sciences degree.

Matt White, a running back, standing 5-foot-11 tall and 180 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Bishop O'dowd High School, in Sacramento, California. Matt rushed for 934 yards and scored 13 touchdowns as a senior. He was Second Team All-League.

“Matt is a tough runner," Coach Stutz said. “He adds competition to an already talented room.”

“I chose Rocky Mountain College, because I was welcomed with open arms on my visit, and I know I am wanted here,” Matt said. “Most importantly I want to be a part of a winning culture, and I felt that here at Rocky."

White plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Michael Deleon, a running back, standing 5-foot-9 tall and 175 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Billings West High School. Michael rushed for 1,644 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was First Team All-State in Montana

"Michael adds more winning experience," Coach Stutz said. “He brings a great physicality to the game.”

“I picked Rocky, because it is in my home city” Deleon stated.

Deleon plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Rhett Zitzow, a wide receiver, standing 6-foot-2 tall and 175 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Billings West High School. Rhett had 205 yards receiving and two touchdowns as a senior.

"Earn your card," Coach Stutz said. “He is a great fit to our culture.”

“I picked Rocky, because it feels like home” Rhett said.

Zitzow plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Chance Goltz, a tight end, standing 6-foot-5 tall and 210 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Bridger High School, in Bridger, Montana. Chance was a four year starter, was First Team All-State twice, and a three year team captain.

"Can’t wait to have you join the family," Coach Stutz said.

“I picked Rocky, because Rocky is a prestigious university with a great football program,” Chance Said. “The coaches and players are everything I was looking to be a part of.”

Goltz plans to pursue a health and human performance degree.

Hunter Nixdorf, an offensive lineman, standing 5-foot-9 tall and 320 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Billings Skyview High School. Hunter was a team captain and two time Honorable Mention All-Conference.

"Hunter is a great young man," Coach Stutz said. “He brings a great attitude and tenacity to every room he enters.”

“I chose Rocky over a mixture of things. I like the layout of campus, the institution has my intended major, and the coaches and players have all been very welcoming,” Nixdorf said.

Nixdorf plans to pursue a health and human performance: sports management degree.

Camden Young, a wide receiver, standing 5-foot-8 tall and 155 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Skyview High School, in Nampa, Idaho. Camden was a first team All- Conference athlete with 492 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

"Camden comes from a Football Family,” Coach Blome said. “Camden has tremendous route running ability and great hands. We are super excited to have Camden joining the family.”

“I chose Rocky because, the city, the school, and football program were all perfect,” Young said.

Young plans to pursue a psychology degree.

Trent Nobach, a quarterback, standing 6-foot-3 tall and 190 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Arlington High School, in Arlington, Washington. Trent was a first team All- Area quarterback with 2,567 yards and 34 touchdowns.

"Trent is a great competitor,” Coach Mora said. “He brings great leadership skills, and he fits in well with our culture.”

“I chose Rocky, because of the buy in from the coaches, the culture of the team, and the atmosphere of Rocky itself,” Nobach said. “I am excited to play for Rocky and make my mark on this program.”

Nobach plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Hayden Ward, an athlete, standing 6-foot-0 tall and 190 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Joliet High School, in Joliet, Montana. Hayden was a first team All- State athlete with 994 yards on offense and 90 tackles on defense.

"Let’s go,” Coach Stutz said. “Hayden is a high energy guy, who brings a lot of grit to the table.”

“I chose Rocky, because I love the culture and atmosphere,” Ward said.

Ward is undecided on his degree path.

Adam Ball, an athlete, standing 6-foot-0 tall and 200 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Mullan and St. Regis High Schools, from St. Regis, Montana. Adam was a first team All- State on offense and defense. He tallied 997 rushing yards and 94 tackles.

"Adam is a great athlete,” Coach Stutz said. “He is willing to do whatever he can to help the team win, and we’re excited to have him.”

“I chose Rocky, because of the team's culture and family atmosphere,” Adam said.

Ball plans to pursue an environmental science degree.

Kale Paslay, an offensive lineman, standing 6-foot-4 tall and 290 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Marist Catholic High School, in Eugene, Oregon. Kale was a All-State on both sides of the ball as a senior.

"Kale is a great addition,” Coach Carroll said. “He adds more size and a great attitude to our room.”

“I chose Rocky, because I love the culture and the coaches,” Kale said.

Paslay plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Josh Snow, a pass rusher, standing 6-foot-2 tall and 230 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Arlington High School, in Arlington, Wahington. Josh was First Team All- League and recorded 12 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss as a senior.

"BEARRAID,” Coach Stutz said. “He is an explosive athlete, who fits our culture well.”

“I chose Rocky, because I love the football coaches and players,” Josh said. “This is an amazing football program.”

Snow plans to pursue a business administration degree.

James Mozon III, a defensive back, standing 5-foot-10 tall and 165 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Tennyson High School, in Hayward, California. James was First Team All- League and recorded 13 pass break ups and three interceptions as a senior.

"Earn your CARD,” Coach Wilcox said. “James will fit in our room well, and bring more energy to an already high energy group.”

“I chose Rocky, because I love coaching staff, culture, and environment,” Mozon said. “This school has a lot to offer.”

Mozon plans to pursue a health and human performance: exercise science degree.

Joshua Thompson, a defensive lineman, standing 6-foot-0 tall and 240 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Big Horn

High School, in Big Horn, Wyoming. Joshua was All-State three times and recorded 98 tackles as a senior.

"Joshua is great,” Coach Washington said. “He will fit in well in our room.”

“I chose Rocky, because it’s close to home, and feels like home,” Thompson said. “It is easy for my family to come watch me play.”

Thompson plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Damond Callahan, a defensive back, standing 6-foot-2 tall and 195 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Downey High School, in Long Beach, California. Damond was most recently at East Los Angeles College.

"We are excited for Damond,” Coach Wilcox said. “His film speaks for itself, and he fits our room well.”

“I picked Rocky, because it was the right fit for me,” Callahan said.

Callahan plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Daniel Dominguez, a linebacker, standing 5-foot-9 tall and 195 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Mission Viejo High School, in Mission Viejo, California. Daniel recorded 101 total tackles as a senior.

"Come join the dark side,” Coach Dunning said. “Daniel brings tenacity and energy everywhere he goes, and we’re excited to have him.”

“I picked Rocky, because Rocky’s education sets me up for future success, and it’s a beautiful area,” Daniel said.

Dominguez plans to pursue a biology degree.

George Bucklin, a defensive back, standing 5-foot-11 tall and 170 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Bigfork High School, in Bigfork, Montana. George recorded four interceptions and 40 tackles as a senior, and he was Team MVP.

"George’s foundation is there,” Coach Dunning said. “He has a lot of potential to build and be even better.”

“I picked Rocky, because it is a great atmosphere, and it’s great to stay in Montana,” George said.

Bucklin plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Anthony Mendez, a defensive lineman, standing 6-foot-2 tall and 305 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Sierra Linda High School, in Phoenix, Arizona. Anthony was First Team All- Region, and he recorded 46 tackles for a loss in high school.

"Win the day,” Coach Stutz said. “Anthony is a great young man, and he brings great energy everywhere he goes.”

“I picked Rocky, because it feels like home,” Mendez said.

Mendez plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Jacob Hutchings, a defensive back, standing 6-foot-2 tall and 190 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Midwest High School, in Oceanside, California. Jacob was All- Conference twice.

"Earn your CARD,” Coach Stutz said. “Jacob is a great fit for our culture.”

“I picked Rocky, because the team and coaches feel like a family, and the campus is beautiful,” Hutchings said.

Hutchings plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Luke Tallman, a linebacker, standing 6-foot-0 tall and 175 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Billings West High School. Luke was Second Team All- State, and he recorded 79 tackles as a senior.

"Luke has the potential to be great,” Coach Dunning said. “He has to go out and listen to coaching, and he’ll have the ability to be successful here.”

“I picked Rocky, because Rocky provided the best opportunity to play at the next level,” Tallman said.

Tallman plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Cole Curry, a defensive lineman, standing 5-foot-11 tall and 240 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Billings West High

School. Cole was Second Team All- State, and he most recently attended MSU-Northern.

"Do more, be better,” Coach Stutz said. “Cole brings Frontier Conference playing experience, and another great attitude to Rocky.”

“I picked rocky, because of the great education that it offers as well as the experienced coaching staff that is dedicated to winning,” Cole said.

Curry plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Tyher Howard, a defensive lineman, standing 6-foot-2 tall and 270 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Lincoln High School, in Oakland, California. Howard recorded over 50 tackles as a senior.

"Howard is high energy,” Coach Stutz said. “He brings athleticism, and he plays angry.”

“I picked rocky, because I feel like it is the best program for me to be a part of,” Howard said.

Howard is undecided on a major.

Takai Takahashi, a defensive back, standing 5-foot-10 tall and 175 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Whitney High School, in Rocklin, California. Takai was Second Team All- League and recorded 49 tackles and an interception as a senior.

"Do more, be better,” Coach Stutz said. “Takai is a great fit for our team and in our DB’s room.”

“I picked rocky, because the coaches and the environment are great,” Takai said.

Takahashi plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Ian Don, a defensive lineman, standing 6-foot-3 tall and 265 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Whitney High School, in Rocklin, California. Ian was First Team All- SFL, a team captain, and recorded 41 tackles and six sacks as a senior.

"Do more, be better,” Coach Washington said. “Don is a great young man, and he brings great energy.”

“I picked rocky, because I love the way they run things there,” Don said. “They really know how to take care of their players not only in football, but also in academics. Rocky just seems like the right fit for me.”

Don is undecided on a major.

John Aragon, a defensive lineman, standing 6-foot-0 tall and 265 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Damien High School, in Chino, California. John was First Team All- League and Defensive MVP.

"Earn your card,” Coach Washington said. “Aragon is a great fit to our culture, and he will do well here.”

“I picked rocky, because they want the best for everyone no matter who you are they still want you to be the best version of yourself,” Aragon said.

Aragon is planning to pursue a business administration degree.

Dylan Deines, a defensive back, standing 6-foot-0 tall and 180 pounds, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Billings West High School. Dylan was a leader on two State Runner Up teams, and he recorded 76 tackles and three interceptions as a senior.

"I think dylan will be a great addition here, because of the great things he does in the classroom, on the field, and in the community,” Coach Stutz said.

Deines is planning to pursue a pre-med and health and human performance degree.

Coach Stutzriem spoke about the signing class so far, "We are very excited for the great young men we are bringing in. Our coaches have done a tremendous job of getting high character student athletes, who fit in well with our culture. We are still working with a few student athletes, but this class is looking exceptional so


