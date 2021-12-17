Strong 2H lifts Rocky Mountain College men over Park University

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Rocky's basketball men went into halftime down by one point, but had a big second half to beat Park University 68 to 56 Thursday in Arizona.

The Battlin’ Bears were led by Maxim Stephens with 15 points, six rebounds, and one steal. Abdul Bah added 12 points, six assists, and three steals. Kelson Eiselein added 11 points, and Beau Santistevan added 12 more boards. The Battlin’ Bears shot 39.1 percent from the field, 32.3 percent from the arc, and 40 percent from the line.

Park was led by Trail Bates with 14 points and five rebounds. Dante Aganmwonyi addded nine rebounds and six points. The Buccaneers shot 43.1 percent from the field, 30 percent from the arc, and 60 percent from the line.

Rocky had 37 rebounds to Park’s 31 rebounds. The Buccaneers had 24points in the paint to Rocky’s 30. Rocky had 22 points off turnovers to Park’s 14 points.

Rocky's men face Arizona Christian University and Benedictine University at Mesa next in in the Cactus Classic.