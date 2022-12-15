Providence's Steve and Jordan Komac: A dynamic father and son wrestling duo

GREAT FALLS — Jordan Komac, a senior at the University of Providence, has had a very successful wrestling career. Dating back to his high school days at Great Falls High, he has won more than 40 tournaments, two Class AA state titles and a Frontier Conference championship. All of those accomplishments have happened under one head coach, his dad, Steve Komac.

Steve coached at Great Falls High for over 10 years, and in the span of time he had the pleasure of coaching Jordan during his four year Bison career. But before he became his coach, Steve was still in the corner for Jordan. They have had a strong father-son relationship, including lots of bonding like going on hunting and fishing trips with one another. You would think that strong bond would make an easy transition for when they became coach and athlete, but that was not the case.

“In that freshman year, there was lots and lots of struggles,” said Steve. “Between me treating him like I would the other kids, and not expecting more of him. Also him not seeing me as a coach but seeing me as a dad. We spent a lot of off season time after freshman year working on it and it got better as a sophomore.”

As they were working through their bumps in the road, they realized part of the solution was Steve taking a slight step back and allowing the assistant coaches to step in and help Jordan as well. In those moments is where Jordan realized his true passion for the sport.

“For a while he stopped coaching me, and it made me realize I wrestle because I love it,” said Jordan. “I wrestle for me, I don’t wrestle for my dad … Once we figured out those issues, its been smooth sailing from there.”

Jordan graduated from Great Falls High and moved on to Providence while his dad remained coaching for the Bison. He was a red shirt his freshman year and it was after that year that the Argos head coaching position opened up. After having a great experience under his dad his senior year, he advocated for Steve to take the job.

“When the job had an opening, I was calling him everyday like ‘take it take it’ because I knew the school was talking to him,” said Jordan. “I had to do a lot of convincing but I’m really glad he came here.”

The connection they shared was a lot better the second go-round. They finally understood when to be coach-athlete and when to be father-son. They have shared a lot of success together and Steve gets a bit of a different feeling when he sees his son, not just his athlete, winning during competitions.

“I do very good work without my emotions involved. I sit very composed for the most part,” said Steve. “I would be lying if I said there isn’t a different adrenaline that hits you when your children step out in competition.”

Jordan is now in his senior year at Providence and is grateful for the time he has been able to spend under the lead of his father. On the other hand, Steve says he just wants his son to know he is proud of him, no matter what happens on the mats during competition.

