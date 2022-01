MTN Sports

Posted at 9:52 PM, Jan 20, 2022

Below are the results of Frontier Conference basketball games from Jan. 20. Frontier Conference women's basketball Carroll College 73, Montana Western 64

Providence 80, MSU-Northern 68

Rocky Mountain College 71, Montana Tech 48 Frontier Conference men's basketball Carroll College 84, Montana Western 73

Montana Tech 76, Rocky Mountain College 68

MSU-Northern 88, Providence 56



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.