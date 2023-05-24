Rocky's Sydney Little Light to close outdoor career seeking second NAIA crown

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College distance star Sydney Little Light will finish her outdoor track and field career this week in search of a repeat NAIA national title in the 1,500 meters.

Little Light will run in the preliminary round of the 1,500 at the outdoor championships in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday at 2:50 p.m. The finals are scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. Little Light's altitude-adjusted time of 4:23.52 ranks fifth in the NAIA this season.

The Hardin High School graduate won the 1,500 championship at last year's outdoor meet in Gulf Shores, Alabama, with a time of 4:25.9. She has previously placed second in the mile at the 2021 NAIA indoor championships, and also has second-place and third-place medals from the 2021 and 2022 NAIA cross country championships.