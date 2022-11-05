Rocky's Sidney Little Light, Jackson Wilson repeat as Frontier Conference cross country champions

HELENA — Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College claimed repeat championships Friday at the Frontier Conference cross country meet.

Little Light, the runner-up at last year's NAIA national championships, won the women's 5K with a time of 18:11.4. Little Light prevailed by nearly 30 seconds of the next-closest finisher, Hailey Nielson of Montana Tech (18:39.9). Carroll's Reghan Worley took third in 19:18.7.

Rocky's Wilson won the men's 8K with a time of 25:30.8. Montana Western's Jonathan Harrison took second in 25:40.5, while Montana Tech's Edin Kipainoi placed third in 26:09.0.

Carroll won the men's team title with a meet-low 37 points, led by Spencer Swaim, Zach Rector, Brycen Gardner and Connor O'Hara, who finished fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth. UM Western took second with 51 points while Tech placed third with 60 points.

The Saints also won the women's team title with 37 points behind Worley and fourth-place finisher Natalie Yocum. Rocky took second place in the team standings with 61 points and Montana Tech placed third with 63 points.

For full results from the Frontier Conference meet, click here.