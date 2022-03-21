Rocky Mountain College's Wes Keller named WBCA coach of the year

ATLANTA — Rocky Mountain College head coach Wes Keller has been named the 2022 WBCA NAIA National Coach of the Year, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced on Monday.

Keller will receive the Pat Summitt Trophy, named for the late legendary University of Tennessee coach and awarded annually to the national coaches of the year in each of the WBCA’s six membership divisions.

“The WBCA is proud to announce Wes Keller as the 2022 recipient of the Pat Summitt Trophy presented to the WBCA NAIA National Coach of the Year,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle M. Donehew in a press release. “We also congratulate the other head coaches who were selected by their peers as finalists for this prestigious award.

"Wes was chosen for this honor after leading his team to an exceptional season. The WBCA recognizes and applauds his leadership example that can be seen in his student-athletes, institution and community.”

Keller led one of the great turnarounds in college basketball, leading Rocky to a 29-5 record and an appearance in the NAIA National Tournament quarterfinals just a year removed from a 1-11 season.

Helping Keller lead Rocky to its best season in program history was N'Dea Flye, who was one of 10 to be named a WBCA all-American on Monday. Flye averaged 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Flye had a triple-double in Rocky's win against Dakota State in the Round of 32.

Flye was also named the Frontier Conference player of the year and defensive player of the year.