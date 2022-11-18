Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light looks to contend again at NAIA cross country championships

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College runner Sydney Little Light hopes to be in contention again at the NAIA national cross country championships, which take place Friday in Tallahassee, Florida.

Little Light, the reigning Frontier Conference champion, placed second overall at least year's national meet in Vancouver, Washington, with a time of 18:16.8, two seconds behind champion Alyssa Bearzi from Milligan University in Tennessee. Little Light won the Frontier cross country title this season after finishing the 5K in 18:11.4, and ran a personal-best of 16:58.1 at the Yellowjacket/Battlin’ Bear Open.

Little Light already has one national championship to her credit: She won the 1,500 meters at the NAIA outdoor meet last May in Gulf Shores, Alabama, with a personal-best time of 4:25.9.

