Rocky Mountain College's Milo Downey, Halle Labert named conference soccer players of the year

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Rocky Mountain College had 10 total players, including the men's conference player of the year, recognized when the Cascade Collegiate Conference released its all-conference soccer teams on Tuesday.

Milo Downey, a 6-foot senior midfielder, took top honors for the Battlin' Bears after scoring four goals and assisting three others. He was named the Cascade Conference player of the year as well as the East Division's defensive player of the year. Downey was also named the Cascade's Embrace Health-Santiam Hospital men’s soccer defensive player of the week on Monday. The Colchester, England, native helped the Battlin’ Bears grab two victories to end the regular season. In RMC’s 2-0 shutout win over the University of Providence, Downey helped hold the Argos to just five shots, while the Bears racked up 15 of their own. The next day, he assisted Rocky’s first goal en route to a 3-2 overtime victory for the Bears.

Downey was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Ryan Cornwall, Finn Lane, Ethan Boone and Sky Swenson. Jonah Gronmayer was also an honorable mention selection for Rocky, which went 8-0 in the spring season.

The Rocky women, who went 4-4, had four players recognized by the Cascade, including East Division offensive player of the year Halle Labert. Labert, a 5-4 freshman forward, scored six goals in eight matches, including two game-winning goals. She was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Maia Wetzel and Tiara Duford. Shaney McCabe was an honorable mention choice for the Battlin' Bears.

Carroll College was also well-represented on the honors teams, with five men and four women earning recognition. Junior midfielder Santiago Morazzini was named the East's offensive player of the year for the men and a first-team all-conference selection. Melle De Reuver, Leo Georgiades and Nick Lowrimore were second-team selections for the Fighting Saints, who finished 4-2-2. Caleb Hoxie was also an honorable mention choice. Katie Anderson (first team), Kody Clements (second team), Kenna Payne (honorable mention) and Blaire Stapleton (honorable mention) were recognized for the Carroll women, who went 3-4-1.

Manu Garcia and George Almeida were first-team all-conference selections for the Providence men, who also had Will Velazquez named to the honorable mention team. Megan Haugen and Brianna Wikert were named honorable mention choice for the Argo women.

Complete Cascade Collegiate Conference men's and women's soccer honors teams are below.

2020 CCC Men’s Soccer All-Conference Awards

Player of the Year – Milo Downey, Rocky Mountain

East Division Defensive Player of the Year – Milo Downey, Rocky Mountain

West Division Defensive Player of the Year – Hunter VanCleave, Warner Pacific

East Division Offensive Player of the Year – Santiago Morazzini, Carroll

West Division Offensive Player of the Year – Matheus Giron, Corban

Coach of the Year – Troy Ready, Warner Pacific

All-Conference First Team

Ryan Cornwall Jr. Rocky Mountain GK Justin Keegan So. Corban GK Finn Lane Jr. Rocky Mountain D Carlos Llamosa So. Corban D Hunter VanCleave Sr. Warner Pacific D Milo Downey Sr. Rocky Mountain MF Manu Garcia Sr. Providence MF Matheus Giron Jr. Corban MF Santiago Morazzani Jr. Carroll MF George Almeida Sr. Providence F Arturo Bahena Sr. Warner Pacific F Ethan Boone Fr. Rocky Mountain F Noe Favilla Sr. Corban F Sky Swenson Sr. Rocky Mountain F

All-Conference Second Team

Melle De Reuver So. Carroll GK Julian Hernandez Sr. Bushnell GK Leo Georgiades Sr. Carroll D Titus Nickson Sr. Northwest D Brock Rideout So. Oregon Tech D Dillon Van Rensburg Sr. Eastern Oregon D Zak Woolley Jr. Southern Oregon D Chadwayne Johnson Sr. Corban MF Elliot Misic So. Northwest MF Jake Mitchell Jr. Oregon Tech MF Kyle Han Sr. Northwest F Patrick Larsen Sr. Eastern Oregon F Nick Lowrimore Sr. Carroll F John Sarna So. Oregon Tech F

All-Conference Honorable Mention

David Lopez Jr. Multnomah GK Moises Hernandez Fr. Southern Oregon D Kai Flugel Jr. Warner Pacific D Brandon Medrano-Montes Sr. Warner Pacific D Robin Terry Jr. Corban D Alan Gaytan So. Southern Oregon MF Jonah Gronmayer Sr. Rocky Mountain MF Caleb Hoxie Fr. Carroll MF Noe Magana Fr. Multnomah MF Christoph Mai Sr. Bushnell MF Rudy Salinas-Solorio Fr. Eastern Oregon MF Will Velazquez Sr. Providence MF Kyle Aure Jr. Bushnell F Sam Walker So. Southern Oregon F

2020 CCC Women’s Soccer All-Conference Awards

Player of the Year – Kaya Evans, College of Idaho

East Division Defensive Player of the Year – Kaya Evans, College of Idaho

West Division Defensive Player of the Year – Amy Morikawa, Oregon Tech

East Division Offensive Player of the Year – Halle Labert, Rocky Mountain College

West Division Offensive Player of the Year – Mehana Ortiz, Oregon Tech

Coach of the Year – Brian Smith, College of Idaho

All-Conference First Team

Katie Anderson Jr. Carroll D Kylee Atkins Sr. College of Idaho GK Kaya Evans Sr. College of Idaho D Abby Herbert Sr. Oregon Tech F Sarah Mitchell Sr. Eastern Oregon MF Maddie Miller So. Oregon Tech MF Amy Morikawa Sr. Oregon Tech D Mehana Ortiz Fr. Oregon Tech F Kierstin Patefield Sr. Northwest GK Juliana Pires Jr. Corban F Cassidy Quick So. Eastern Oregon D Maddie Smith Fr. College of Idaho F Chloe Teets So. College of Idaho MF Callie Wright So. Northwest F

All-Conference Second Team

Alyx Burkhartzmeyer So. Oregon Tech GK Kody Clements So. Carroll MF Tiara Duford Sr. Rocky Mountain F Morgan Farrington Sr. Eastern Oregon F Hannah Jenkins Jr. Eastern Oregon D Halle Labert Fr. Rocky Mountain F Olivia Morris Jr. Northwest MF Madison Morrow Sr. Northwest D Trinity Rhoades Sr. Southern Oregon D Moe Sato So. Corban D Erika Skindlov So. Eastern Oregon MF Mei Suetsugu Jr. Corban MF Maia Wetzel Sr. Rocky Mountain GK Brionna Wood Sr. Southern Oregon D

All-Conference Honorable Mention