Rocky Mountain College's Milo Downey, Halle Labert named conference soccer players of the year

Posted at 7:37 PM, Apr 13, 2021
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Rocky Mountain College had 10 total players, including the men's conference player of the year, recognized when the Cascade Collegiate Conference released its all-conference soccer teams on Tuesday.

Milo Downey, a 6-foot senior midfielder, took top honors for the Battlin' Bears after scoring four goals and assisting three others. He was named the Cascade Conference player of the year as well as the East Division's defensive player of the year. Downey was also named the Cascade's Embrace Health-Santiam Hospital men’s soccer defensive player of the week on Monday. The Colchester, England, native helped the Battlin’ Bears grab two victories to end the regular season. In RMC’s 2-0 shutout win over the University of Providence, Downey helped hold the Argos to just five shots, while the Bears racked up 15 of their own. The next day, he assisted Rocky’s first goal en route to a 3-2 overtime victory for the Bears.

Downey was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Ryan Cornwall, Finn Lane, Ethan Boone and Sky Swenson. Jonah Gronmayer was also an honorable mention selection for Rocky, which went 8-0 in the spring season.

The Rocky women, who went 4-4, had four players recognized by the Cascade, including East Division offensive player of the year Halle Labert. Labert, a 5-4 freshman forward, scored six goals in eight matches, including two game-winning goals. She was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Maia Wetzel and Tiara Duford. Shaney McCabe was an honorable mention choice for the Battlin' Bears.

Carroll College was also well-represented on the honors teams, with five men and four women earning recognition. Junior midfielder Santiago Morazzini was named the East's offensive player of the year for the men and a first-team all-conference selection. Melle De Reuver, Leo Georgiades and Nick Lowrimore were second-team selections for the Fighting Saints, who finished 4-2-2. Caleb Hoxie was also an honorable mention choice. Katie Anderson (first team), Kody Clements (second team), Kenna Payne (honorable mention) and Blaire Stapleton (honorable mention) were recognized for the Carroll women, who went 3-4-1.

Manu Garcia and George Almeida were first-team all-conference selections for the Providence men, who also had Will Velazquez named to the honorable mention team. Megan Haugen and Brianna Wikert were named honorable mention choice for the Argo women.

Complete Cascade Collegiate Conference men's and women's soccer honors teams are below.

2020 CCC Men’s Soccer All-Conference Awards

Player of the Year – Milo Downey, Rocky Mountain
East Division Defensive Player of the Year – Milo Downey, Rocky Mountain
West Division Defensive Player of the Year – Hunter VanCleave, Warner Pacific
East Division Offensive Player of the Year – Santiago Morazzini, Carroll
West Division Offensive Player of the Year – Matheus Giron, Corban
Coach of the Year – Troy Ready, Warner Pacific

All-Conference First Team

Ryan CornwallJr.Rocky MountainGK
Justin KeeganSo.CorbanGK
Finn LaneJr.Rocky MountainD
Carlos LlamosaSo.CorbanD
Hunter VanCleaveSr.Warner PacificD
Milo DowneySr.Rocky MountainMF
Manu GarciaSr.ProvidenceMF
Matheus GironJr.CorbanMF
Santiago MorazzaniJr.CarrollMF
George AlmeidaSr.ProvidenceF
Arturo BahenaSr.Warner PacificF
Ethan BooneFr.Rocky MountainF
Noe FavillaSr.CorbanF
Sky SwensonSr.Rocky MountainF

All-Conference Second Team

Melle De ReuverSo.CarrollGK
Julian HernandezSr.BushnellGK
Leo GeorgiadesSr.CarrollD
Titus NicksonSr.NorthwestD
Brock RideoutSo.Oregon TechD
Dillon Van RensburgSr.Eastern OregonD
Zak WoolleyJr.Southern OregonD
Chadwayne JohnsonSr.CorbanMF
Elliot MisicSo.NorthwestMF
Jake MitchellJr.Oregon TechMF
Kyle HanSr.NorthwestF
Patrick LarsenSr.Eastern OregonF
Nick LowrimoreSr.CarrollF
John SarnaSo.Oregon TechF

All-Conference Honorable Mention

David LopezJr.MultnomahGK
Moises HernandezFr.Southern OregonD
Kai FlugelJr.Warner PacificD
Brandon Medrano-MontesSr.Warner PacificD
Robin TerryJr.CorbanD
Alan GaytanSo.Southern OregonMF
Jonah GronmayerSr.Rocky MountainMF
Caleb HoxieFr.CarrollMF
Noe MaganaFr.MultnomahMF
Christoph MaiSr.BushnellMF
Rudy Salinas-SolorioFr.Eastern OregonMF
Will VelazquezSr.ProvidenceMF
Kyle AureJr.BushnellF
Sam WalkerSo.Southern OregonF

2020 CCC Women’s Soccer All-Conference Awards

Player of the Year – Kaya Evans, College of Idaho
East Division Defensive Player of the Year – Kaya Evans, College of Idaho
West Division Defensive Player of the Year – Amy Morikawa, Oregon Tech
East Division Offensive Player of the Year – Halle Labert, Rocky Mountain College
West Division Offensive Player of the Year – Mehana Ortiz, Oregon Tech
Coach of the Year – Brian Smith, College of Idaho

All-Conference First Team

Katie AndersonJr.CarrollD
Kylee AtkinsSr.College of IdahoGK
Kaya EvansSr.College of IdahoD
Abby HerbertSr.Oregon TechF
Sarah MitchellSr.Eastern OregonMF
Maddie MillerSo.Oregon TechMF
Amy MorikawaSr.Oregon TechD
Mehana OrtizFr.Oregon TechF
Kierstin PatefieldSr.NorthwestGK
Juliana PiresJr.CorbanF
Cassidy QuickSo.Eastern OregonD
Maddie SmithFr.College of IdahoF
Chloe TeetsSo.College of IdahoMF
Callie WrightSo.NorthwestF

All-Conference Second Team

Alyx BurkhartzmeyerSo.Oregon TechGK
Kody ClementsSo.CarrollMF
Tiara DufordSr.Rocky MountainF
Morgan FarringtonSr.Eastern OregonF
Hannah JenkinsJr.Eastern OregonD
Halle LabertFr.Rocky MountainF
Olivia MorrisJr.NorthwestMF
Madison MorrowSr.NorthwestD
Trinity RhoadesSr.Southern OregonD
Moe SatoSo.CorbanD
Erika SkindlovSo.Eastern OregonMF
Mei SuetsuguJr.CorbanMF
Maia WetzelSr.Rocky MountainGK
Brionna WoodSr.Southern OregonD

All-Conference Honorable Mention

Payton AndersonJr.College of IdahoD
Kyra CambraSo.Oregon TechD
Blake DannaJr.BushnellMF
Chanel GarciaSo.CorbanMF
Alyssa GuthrieSr.Warner PacificGK
Megan HaugenJr.ProvidenceD
Bella HopkinsJr.Southern OregonD
Shaney McCabeJr.Rocky MountainD
Brooke MolinaJr.BushnellD
Sophie PainterJr.Warner PacificMF
Kenna PayneJr.CarrollD
Brooklyn RuweSr.College of IdahoF
Maria-Frances SerrantFr.CorbanD
Blair StapletonSo.CarrollF
Briana WikertSr.ProvidenceMF
