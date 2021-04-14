Rocky Mountain College's Milo Downey, Halle Labert named conference soccer players of the year

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Rocky Mountain College had 10 total players, including the men's conference player of the year, recognized when the Cascade Collegiate Conference released its all-conference soccer teams on Tuesday.
Milo Downey, a 6-foot senior midfielder, took top honors for the Battlin' Bears after scoring four goals and assisting three others. He was named the Cascade Conference player of the year as well as the East Division's defensive player of the year. Downey was also named the Cascade's Embrace Health-Santiam Hospital men’s soccer defensive player of the week on Monday. The Colchester, England, native helped the Battlin’ Bears grab two victories to end the regular season. In RMC’s 2-0 shutout win over the University of Providence, Downey helped hold the Argos to just five shots, while the Bears racked up 15 of their own. The next day, he assisted Rocky’s first goal en route to a 3-2 overtime victory for the Bears.
Downey was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Ryan Cornwall, Finn Lane, Ethan Boone and Sky Swenson. Jonah Gronmayer was also an honorable mention selection for Rocky, which went 8-0 in the spring season.
The Rocky women, who went 4-4, had four players recognized by the Cascade, including East Division offensive player of the year Halle Labert. Labert, a 5-4 freshman forward, scored six goals in eight matches, including two game-winning goals. She was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Maia Wetzel and Tiara Duford. Shaney McCabe was an honorable mention choice for the Battlin' Bears.
Carroll College was also well-represented on the honors teams, with five men and four women earning recognition. Junior midfielder Santiago Morazzini was named the East's offensive player of the year for the men and a first-team all-conference selection. Melle De Reuver, Leo Georgiades and Nick Lowrimore were second-team selections for the Fighting Saints, who finished 4-2-2. Caleb Hoxie was also an honorable mention choice. Katie Anderson (first team), Kody Clements (second team), Kenna Payne (honorable mention) and Blaire Stapleton (honorable mention) were recognized for the Carroll women, who went 3-4-1.
Manu Garcia and George Almeida were first-team all-conference selections for the Providence men, who also had Will Velazquez named to the honorable mention team. Megan Haugen and Brianna Wikert were named honorable mention choice for the Argo women.
Complete Cascade Collegiate Conference men's and women's soccer honors teams are below.
2020 CCC Men’s Soccer All-Conference Awards
Player of the Year – Milo Downey, Rocky Mountain
East Division Defensive Player of the Year – Milo Downey, Rocky Mountain
West Division Defensive Player of the Year – Hunter VanCleave, Warner Pacific
East Division Offensive Player of the Year – Santiago Morazzini, Carroll
West Division Offensive Player of the Year – Matheus Giron, Corban
Coach of the Year – Troy Ready, Warner Pacific
All-Conference First Team
|Ryan Cornwall
|Jr.
|Rocky Mountain
|GK
|Justin Keegan
|So.
|Corban
|GK
|Finn Lane
|Jr.
|Rocky Mountain
|D
|Carlos Llamosa
|So.
|Corban
|D
|Hunter VanCleave
|Sr.
|Warner Pacific
|D
|Milo Downey
|Sr.
|Rocky Mountain
|MF
|Manu Garcia
|Sr.
|Providence
|MF
|Matheus Giron
|Jr.
|Corban
|MF
|Santiago Morazzani
|Jr.
|Carroll
|MF
|George Almeida
|Sr.
|Providence
|F
|Arturo Bahena
|Sr.
|Warner Pacific
|F
|Ethan Boone
|Fr.
|Rocky Mountain
|F
|Noe Favilla
|Sr.
|Corban
|F
|Sky Swenson
|Sr.
|Rocky Mountain
|F
All-Conference Second Team
|Melle De Reuver
|So.
|Carroll
|GK
|Julian Hernandez
|Sr.
|Bushnell
|GK
|Leo Georgiades
|Sr.
|Carroll
|D
|Titus Nickson
|Sr.
|Northwest
|D
|Brock Rideout
|So.
|Oregon Tech
|D
|Dillon Van Rensburg
|Sr.
|Eastern Oregon
|D
|Zak Woolley
|Jr.
|Southern Oregon
|D
|Chadwayne Johnson
|Sr.
|Corban
|MF
|Elliot Misic
|So.
|Northwest
|MF
|Jake Mitchell
|Jr.
|Oregon Tech
|MF
|Kyle Han
|Sr.
|Northwest
|F
|Patrick Larsen
|Sr.
|Eastern Oregon
|F
|Nick Lowrimore
|Sr.
|Carroll
|F
|John Sarna
|So.
|Oregon Tech
|F
All-Conference Honorable Mention
|David Lopez
|Jr.
|Multnomah
|GK
|Moises Hernandez
|Fr.
|Southern Oregon
|D
|Kai Flugel
|Jr.
|Warner Pacific
|D
|Brandon Medrano-Montes
|Sr.
|Warner Pacific
|D
|Robin Terry
|Jr.
|Corban
|D
|Alan Gaytan
|So.
|Southern Oregon
|MF
|Jonah Gronmayer
|Sr.
|Rocky Mountain
|MF
|Caleb Hoxie
|Fr.
|Carroll
|MF
|Noe Magana
|Fr.
|Multnomah
|MF
|Christoph Mai
|Sr.
|Bushnell
|MF
|Rudy Salinas-Solorio
|Fr.
|Eastern Oregon
|MF
|Will Velazquez
|Sr.
|Providence
|MF
|Kyle Aure
|Jr.
|Bushnell
|F
|Sam Walker
|So.
|Southern Oregon
|F
2020 CCC Women’s Soccer All-Conference Awards
Player of the Year – Kaya Evans, College of Idaho
East Division Defensive Player of the Year – Kaya Evans, College of Idaho
West Division Defensive Player of the Year – Amy Morikawa, Oregon Tech
East Division Offensive Player of the Year – Halle Labert, Rocky Mountain College
West Division Offensive Player of the Year – Mehana Ortiz, Oregon Tech
Coach of the Year – Brian Smith, College of Idaho
All-Conference First Team
|Katie Anderson
|Jr.
|Carroll
|D
|Kylee Atkins
|Sr.
|College of Idaho
|GK
|Kaya Evans
|Sr.
|College of Idaho
|D
|Abby Herbert
|Sr.
|Oregon Tech
|F
|Sarah Mitchell
|Sr.
|Eastern Oregon
|MF
|Maddie Miller
|So.
|Oregon Tech
|MF
|Amy Morikawa
|Sr.
|Oregon Tech
|D
|Mehana Ortiz
|Fr.
|Oregon Tech
|F
|Kierstin Patefield
|Sr.
|Northwest
|GK
|Juliana Pires
|Jr.
|Corban
|F
|Cassidy Quick
|So.
|Eastern Oregon
|D
|Maddie Smith
|Fr.
|College of Idaho
|F
|Chloe Teets
|So.
|College of Idaho
|MF
|Callie Wright
|So.
|Northwest
|F
All-Conference Second Team
|Alyx Burkhartzmeyer
|So.
|Oregon Tech
|GK
|Kody Clements
|So.
|Carroll
|MF
|Tiara Duford
|Sr.
|Rocky Mountain
|F
|Morgan Farrington
|Sr.
|Eastern Oregon
|F
|Hannah Jenkins
|Jr.
|Eastern Oregon
|D
|Halle Labert
|Fr.
|Rocky Mountain
|F
|Olivia Morris
|Jr.
|Northwest
|MF
|Madison Morrow
|Sr.
|Northwest
|D
|Trinity Rhoades
|Sr.
|Southern Oregon
|D
|Moe Sato
|So.
|Corban
|D
|Erika Skindlov
|So.
|Eastern Oregon
|MF
|Mei Suetsugu
|Jr.
|Corban
|MF
|Maia Wetzel
|Sr.
|Rocky Mountain
|GK
|Brionna Wood
|Sr.
|Southern Oregon
|D
All-Conference Honorable Mention
|Payton Anderson
|Jr.
|College of Idaho
|D
|Kyra Cambra
|So.
|Oregon Tech
|D
|Blake Danna
|Jr.
|Bushnell
|MF
|Chanel Garcia
|So.
|Corban
|MF
|Alyssa Guthrie
|Sr.
|Warner Pacific
|GK
|Megan Haugen
|Jr.
|Providence
|D
|Bella Hopkins
|Jr.
|Southern Oregon
|D
|Shaney McCabe
|Jr.
|Rocky Mountain
|D
|Brooke Molina
|Jr.
|Bushnell
|D
|Sophie Painter
|Jr.
|Warner Pacific
|MF
|Kenna Payne
|Jr.
|Carroll
|D
|Brooklyn Ruwe
|Sr.
|College of Idaho
|F
|Maria-Frances Serrant
|Fr.
|Corban
|D
|Blair Stapleton
|So.
|Carroll
|F
|Briana Wikert
|Sr.
|Providence
|MF