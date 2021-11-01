Rocky Mountain College wraps regular season with wins over Carroll College

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

HELENA - Rocky Mountain College closed the regular season Sunday with a pair of conference soccer wins against Carroll College. The women escaped with a 1-0 victory while Rocky's men were 2-0 winners.

Rocky's women benefited from an own goal in their win.

Brynn Klinefelter led the Battlin’ Bears with four shots. Tara Appleby had two shots on goal. Six Rocky women had at least one shot on the day. Atlana Kishbaugh spent all 90 minutes in goal. Kishbaugh had four saves in four shots faced.

Carroll College was led by Katie Anderson with four shots. Three other Saints had three shots on the day.

Rocky's men were led on offense by Milo Downey and Igor Soares who had one goal each. Soares scored in minute 65 to tie the Saints. Downey scored the game winning goal on a penalty kick in minute 83. Downey had book end goals this year, scoring Rockys first and last goals of the regular season.

Carroll’s coach was ejected shortly after Downey's penalty kick.

Ryan Cornwall spent all 90 minutes between the pipes for the Battlin’ Bears. Cornwall had five saves. The Rocky Defense held the Saints to seven shots, 10 shots less than the Rocky Offense had on the afternoon (17).

The Saints were led by Santiago Morazzani with one goal. Morazzani’s goal in the first half put Carroll in the lead until Soares’s goal in minute 65. Kaden Connor spent the day in goal. Connor had six saves.

The Battlin’ Bears now move into Cascade Collegiate Conference playoff play