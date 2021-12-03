Rocky Mountain College women's golf signs 5

(Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College media release)

Coach Nate Bailey announced today the signing of Grace Metcalf, Arlington High School, Ella Torsleff, Gallatin High School, Breana Jensen, Laurel High School, Sarah Halferty, and Kadence Fischer to their letters of intent to join the Rocky Mountain College women’s golf program.

Grace Metcalf, at 5-foot-4 tall, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Arlington High School, in Arlington, Washington. Grace has achieved a varsity letter all 3 years of high school. She was first team WESCO 3A North Freshman & Junior year. (Sophomore year no season due to COVID). Metcalf also took first place at the Rocky Mountain Junior Golf Tour event at Eagles Pride GC in Tacoma, Washington this past July.

"Grace will play an integral part of the team from the start as she brings experience and talent coupled with her wonderful personality to fit our culture,” Coach Bailey said. “She has strong academics and will do very well as a student-athlete at Rocky."

“I chose Rocky Mountain College, because I love how everyone is very welcoming. As soon as I met the team, I knew this is where I wanted to be. Coach Bailey was very encouraging, and I could tell all of his players respected him,” Metcalf said. “I'm excited to attend Rocky, because I like the smaller class sizes and how approachable the instructors seem. I can't wait to be at Rocky!”

Ella Torsleff, at 5-foot-4 tall, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Gallatin High School, in Bozeman, Montana. Ella took tenth at Montana’s State Tournament. She also won the Brent Barefield leadership award, and was named team captain.

"Ella is a rising star in Montana and has shown she has the motivation and talent to be a strong part of our team,” Coach Bailey said. “Ella was coached at a high level at Gallatin High School and comes from a wealth of talent from that program."

“I chose to go to Rocky Mountain College, because of the amazing community within the campus. The golf team also has made very great accomplishments. The teamwork between everyone on the team and coach Bailey, seems like a team I would love to be a part of,” Torsleff said.

Torsleff plans to pursue a political science degree.

Breana Jensen, at 5-foot-4 tall, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Laurel High School. Jensen averaged 83.1 as a senior, and was an integral part of four Team State Championships.

"We are excited to have Breana join our program next year,” Coach Bailey said. “Breana brings a winning attitude to Rocky after being part of several State Championships at Laurel. Breana strives for excellence in the classroom and will be a great fit for Rocky Mountain College Golf."

Jensen said, “I chose Rocky, because of the academic opportunities and to extend my golfing career.”

Jensen plans to pursue a biology degree.

Sarah Halferty, at 5-foot-7 tall, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Helena High School. She brings a 10.7 handicap and an average of 86 to Rocky. Halferty lettered in golf, was on the honor roll, and was named Western AA Division All Conference as a senior.

“Sarah will be a great addition to Rocky Mountain College Golf,” Coach Bailey said. “Sarah has high academics and will fit in well with our team culture and team chemistry. She will make us stronger by adding depth to our team."

“I chose Rocky Mountain College, because it is the best fit for me both academically and athletically,” Halferty said. “I look forward to unlocking my golf potential under Coach Bailey. Rocky’s golf program is quite good, and I want to contribute to that continued success. The campus is small and on visits it felt like a welcoming community to be a part of. It has been a dream of mine to play collegiate golf – Go Battlin’ Bears!"

Halferty plans to pursue a Pre PT / Physical Therapy degree.

Kadence Fischer, at 5-foot-5 tall, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Billings West High School. She brings an average of 81 to Rocky. Fischer All Conference and All State as a Senior.

"Kadence has great talent and experience to compete right away at Rocky,” Coach Bailey stated. “She played a huge role in winning a State Championship at Billings West this year so she knows what it takes to be part of a winning program. Her strong academics and character are a big part of what we like about Kadence, and we are very excited to have her become a Battlin' Bear next season."

“I picked Rocky, because Rocky Rocks!” Fisher stated.

Fischer plans to pursue a business administration degree.

Coach Bailey spoke about the first group "We are very excited about our first wave of signees for 2022. The high character and high academics coupled with talent and experience that these girls bring to the Rocky Mountain College Golf Program is the culture that we strive for. We feel that this class will continue the success of our program and help us get back to competing at a high level on the national stage. The future is very bright for Battlin' Bears Golf!"