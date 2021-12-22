Rocky Mountain College women finish Arizona trip with overtime win

(Editor's note: RMC media release)

MESA, Ariz. - The Battlin’ Bears were up by one point after the first quarter, but then fell into a slump over the next two quarters. In the fourth quarter Rocky fought back to send the contest into overtime, where the Battlin’ Bears outscored Midamerica Nazarene University by 10 points to win 70-60. The Rocky women are now 11-1, 2-0.

The Battlin’ Bears were led by N’ Dea Flye with the game high, 36 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Shauna Bribiescas added 12 points, four rebounds, and five steals. Kloie Thatcher added 11 points, four rebounds, and a steal. The Battlin’ Bears shot 41.4 percent from the field, 26.9 percent from the arc, and 93.8 percent from the line.

Midamerica Nazarene University was led by Megan Scott with 13 points and five rebounds. Trel'Shawn Smith added 12 points, three rebounds, and two steals. Jordynn Gonzalez added 10 points, two rebounds, and an assist. Midamerica shot 41.5 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from the arc, and 75 percent from the line.

Rocky outrebounded Midamerica 34 to 27. Rocky had 16 points off turnovers to Midamerica’s 17. Rocky had 32 points in paint to Midamerica’s 22 points.

The Rocky women travel home to take on Dickinson State in the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic on December 30 at 2 p.m.