Rocky Mountain College women cruise to season-opening 80-63 win

Posted at 8:05 AM, Oct 29, 2021
(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain College pulled away from Viterbo University Thursday night cruising to their first women's basketball win of the season 83-60.

Rocky was led on offense by N’ Dea Flye, who had 18 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and 7 assists. Shauna Bribiescas added 18 points and shot 28.6 percent from the arc. The Battlin’ Bears also tallied four blocks, led by Dominique Stephens with three blocks.

Viterbo was led by Brook Becker with 15 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. Sophie Leinfelder added 12 points, five rebounds, and four steals.

The Battlin’ Bears travel to Missoula, Montana to play an exhibition game against the University of Montana Grizzlies.

