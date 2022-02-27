Rocky Mountain College women blast Montana Tech in Frontier semis, 71-39

BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain College's top-seeded basketball women will play for the Frontier Conference Tournament title after blasting Montana Tech 71-39 in Saturday night's semifinal.

The Bears, ranked No. 10 nationally, exploded to a 25-15 lead after the opening quarter and increased it to 42-23 by halftime. They held the Orediggers to single-digit scoring in the second, third and fourth quarters. Rocky's suffocating defense limited the Orediggers to 28-percent field goal shooting converting just 15-53 shot attempts.

Shauna Bribiescas scored 12 points for Rocky in the first half and led the Bears with 14 for the game. Mackenzie Dethman and Dominique Stephens each added 13 for RMC.

Tavia Rooney and Soda Rice each finished with 10 points to lead Montana Tech.

Rocky (25-4) finishes 4-0 against Montana Tech this season and will host Saturday's winner between Carroll College (24-6) and the University of Providence (25-5) in Tuesday night's tournament championship. Montana Tech closes the season 13-19 overall and 3-12 in conference.