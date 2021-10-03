Rocky Mountain College withstands furious comeback attempt by No. 20 Montana Western

(Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College media release)

Montana Western started off the scoring with a field goal in the first. Rocky came out strong in the second outscoring the Bulldogs 31 to seven. Western changed momentum again out of half outscoring the Battlin' Bears 21 to three in the third. Rocky finished the end of the third and the fourth by scoring 10 unanswered to win the game 41 to 31. Rocky takes sole possession of the top spot in the Frontier Conference with the win.

Nate Dick had 227 yards passing, 65 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns, and one interception. Tommy Corcoran led the Battlin' Bears in rushing with 72 yards, and five Bears had at least twenty yards receiving on the day.

Montana Western was led by Jon Jund with 350 yards passing, 50 yards rushing, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Bulldogs had five receivers catch a pass with all going for at least 35 yards.

The Bulldogs outgained the Battlin' Bears 471 to 442. Rocky dominated time of possession with 40 minutes and 23 seconds. Rocky capitalized on momentum with a big second quarter, and finished with a hard fought 10 points to finish.

"Great team win," Coach Stutzriem said. "I'm really proud of our coaches and players for a big win. We had some highs and lows, but our guys did a great job of trusting the process!"

The Battlin' Bears travel to Eastern Oregon this coming Saturday for a battle of the preseason Frontier Conference favorites and the current conference leaders.