Rocky Mountain College volleyball prepping for NAIA national tournament

BILLINGS — The Battlin' Bears have their bags packed.

After winning the Frontier Conference volleyball tournament this past weekend for the first time since 2015, Rocky Mountain College is heading to the NAIA national tournament for the program's eighth time.

"That means something to us. We've been working so hard this whole season, we've played tough teams and we've reached our goal. That's what our goal was during the spring. That what we want for this year, and we made it."

"We're super excited. It's a big accomplishment for us, especially after last season didn't turn out how we wanted it to go. We're taking that excitement to this next game and we're hoping for the best."

The 48-team bracket opens play at campus locations on Saturday, with Rocky traveling to Indiana Wesleyan. Should the Bears win, they'll move on to pool play at the final site in Sioux City.

"I love the next opportunity to be at that big stage and at nationals. It's kind of everybody's dream just to get there with all the hard work that you put in. To see that come true for us, it's really exciting."

Rocky will play in Marion, Indiana on Saturday at 3 p.m.