Rocky Mountain College volleyball goes 2-2 at Sarpy Tournament

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College volleyball started the weekend with a pair of wins against Valley City State and Baker University of Kansas, but dropped two to Southwest Assemblies of God University and Dakota Wesleyan, to finish the tournament.

Rocky started with 47 kills (.136), 5 solo blocks, and 90 digs against Valley City. In the second game, Rocky had 49 kills (.333), 1 solo block, and 44 digs against Baker. The Battlin’ Bears had 49 kills (.153), 5 solo blocks, and 101 digs in five against SAGU, in the third game. The final game had Rocky with 53 kills (.160), 1 solo block, and 79 digs.

Rocky had to overcome an injury to one of their setters, but showed flashes of great chemistry. Emma Fox, Ayla Embry, and some great performances by a variety of hitters led to Rocky’s success on the weekend.

The Battlin’ Bears travel to Vitterbo in La Crosse, Wis., this coming weekend for another tournament.

