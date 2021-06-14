Rocky Mountain College Volleyball adds 5 Montana players

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain College head volleyball coach Yang Yang has announced signings of five players to her latest recruiting Class.

Brooke Ark, a 5-foot-5 libero, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Helena High School. Ark was All- Conference twice and a four-time Academic All-State performer.

“Brooke is a welcome addition to the Battlin’ Bears volleyball team,” Yang said. “She is coming from a great volleyball program, and she is also a top libero in class AA. We are fortunate to have her on our roster.”

“I chose Rocky because the campus made me feel welcome, and not too overwhelmed.” Ark said. “The volleyball program makes me feel right at home. It’s a great place and environment to further my education and love for volleyball.”

Ark plans to pursue a health and human performance degree.

Bella Bryan, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Billings Skyview High School. Bryan is a two-time second team All- Conference winner.

“Bella is one of the most versatile and smart players that we have seen,” Yang said. “She played every position on the court for her high school. We have been watching her, and coaching her at our summer camp, and on my club team for years. We love how she always gives 100-percent, and makes smart plays. We are excited to bring her to Rocky. She will be a great fit for our program.”

“I am choosing to further my athletic and academic career at Rocky because I’ve grown up going to all their camps, watching their games, and practicing in their

gym. They’re a successful program, and I want to be a part of it. Their gym and team just feel like home.”

Bryan plans to pursue a small business degree.

Liddia Fontaine, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Red Lodge High School. Fontaine was Academic All- State all four years at Red Lodge.

“Liddia will be a great fit for Rocky,” Yang said. “She has done our summer camp for years. Each year we have seen her grow better and better. We know she has a lot of untapped talent and she is an excellent student. Her drive on the court and in the classroom will be a fun combination to coach.”

“Ever since I attended my very first volleyball camp at Rocky Mountain College, I knew that it was the school for me. I have always idolized student athletes who make the beautiful campus their home, and after getting accepted I was over the moon with excitement; even more so after being offered a spot on the volleyball team.” Fontaine said. “Having the honor of attending such an academically successful school while also playing the sport I love is a dream come true.”

Fontaine plans to pursue art and computer science degrees.

Merrin Schwend, a 5-foot-4 defender, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Joliet High School. Schwend was All- State as a senior with 286 conference assists to set the Joliet school record.

“Merrin has a desire to play college volleyball,” Coach Yang praised. “She fit in really well with our team, and liked the chemistry that our team has. She has put the time in with club volleyball, and she is ready to take her game to the next level. We are excited to add Merrin to our roster.”

“I chose Rocky for the opportunities available for the degree I'm seeking,” Schwend said. “I also decided to go this route because of the success of the volleyball program.”

Schwend plans to pursue a biochemistry degree.

Blythe Sealey, a 5-foot-8 setter, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Roundup High School. Sealey has led the Roundup volleyball team in assists for the past three years. She was All-state twice in both volleyball and basketball.

Coach Yang said of Sealey , “Blythe is one of the top athletes from Class B. I have been coaching her at summer camps and on my club team. She has a great work ethic, and her knowledge of the game will help contribute our program. We are really excited that she chose volleyball. She will do great things at Rocky.”

Sealey said, “I chose Rocky Mountain College, because of my experience playing for Coach Yang in club volleyball. I knew she was the type of coach that would continue to push and help me become the best athlete I can be. I will not only be a part of an excellent volleyball program, but also an academic program that will benefit me greatly in the field I am pursuing.”

Sealey plans to pursue a business management degree.

