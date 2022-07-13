Rocky Mountain College volleyball adds 2 to program

(Editor's note: RMC media release)

Coach Yang Yang announced today the signing of Tiffany Fuhrmann, Stevens High School and Kyla Muller, Hockinson High School to their letters of intent to join the Rocky Mountain College volleyball program.

Tiffany Fuhrmann, a 6-foot-0 middle blocker, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Stevens High School, in Rapid City, South Dakota. Fuhrmann was chosen to play for the South Dakota All Star team after a season where she led Stevens High in blocks.

"Tiffany is a great addition to our program at Rocky,” Coach Yang said. “She is a fun and energetic personality, that will fit in well with our team. We are excited to help her grow over the next few years.”

“I chose Rocky, because it they have great professors that are willing to work with students,” Fuhrmann said. “I am able to not only continue academically, but also athletically.”

Fuhrmann plans to pursue a degree in Chemistry.

Kyla Muller, a 5-foot-6 defensive specialist and setter, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Hockinson High School, in Battle Ground, Washington. Kyla was a WIAA Academic Scholastic Award winner in 2019-2020.

"Kyla brings a love and knowledge for the game that is obvious in her play,” Coach Yang said. “We are excited to have her be a part of the Battlin’ Bears family.”

“I chose Rocky, because I like the small community it entails and the school provides a warm and inviting environment,” Muller said. “Rocky also offers the major I seek to obtain. The professors seemed very genuine and knowledgeable. I am so excited to become a part of the Battlin’ Bears family.”

Kyla plans to pursue a biology degree, with hopes to become a veterinarian.

