Rocky Mountain College track opens indoor season; Jay Jetmore sets pole vault mark

(Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College press release)

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Rocky Track and Field saw its first action of the indoor season as four pole vaulters competed Saturday at the Yellow Jacket Holiday Open hosted by Black Hills State.

Jay Jetmore, a sophomore from Red Lodge, started the year by establishing a Rocky school record with a final vault of 4.55 meters to win first place. Braden Tomlin finished in second place, jumping 4.40 meters, his indoor personal best.

The Battlin’ Bears will be back in action at the rescheduled Bobcat Preview on Wednesday.

