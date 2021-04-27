Rocky Mountain College swept in NAIA volleyball tournament pool play matches

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Rocky Mountain College was swept in both of its pool play matches at the NAIA volleyball national tournament on Tuesday. The Battlin' Bears lost to Indiana Wesleyan 25-13, 25-20, 25-22 in their first match at the Tyson Events Center and then lost to Midland (Neb.) 25-9, 25-18, 25-20 to end their season.

Indiana Wesleyan def. Rocky Mountain College 3-0

Rocky Mountain College dropped its first pool play match at the NAIA national volleyball tournament on Tuesday, losing to Indiana Wesleyan 25-13, 25-20, 25-22 at the Tyson Events Center.

Martina Demarchi had 15 kills and Ana Collar added 14 for Indiana Wesleyan, which finished with 55 kills to Rocky's 35. Monique Rodriguez led the Battlin' Bears with 10 kills.

Olivia Zawadzki directed Indiana Wesleyan's offense and finished with 47 assists. In addition to Demarchi and Collar finishing with double-digit kills, Marci Miller contributed 10 and Rachel Klitzing had eight. Klitzing and Zawadzki also combined for two blocks, and Havyn Gates (13) and Demarchi (12) combined for 25 digs.

Ayla Embry had 18 digs for Rocky, which also got 31 assists and seven digs from Natalie Hilderman.

Midland (Neb.) def. Rocky Mountain College 3-0

Rocky Mountain College ended its season with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-20 loss to Midland (Neb.) in a pool play match at the NAIA national volleyball tournament on Tuesday.

The Battlin' Bears' offense couldn't get anything going at the Tyson Events Center, as Rocky finished with 26 kills and a 0.053 hitting percentage. Monique Rodriguez had a team-high eight kills for Rocky, which also got 22 assists from Natalie Hilderman and 19 digs from Ayla Embry.

Taliyah Flores led Midland with 14 kills, and Maggie Hiatt (9), Lauryn Samuelson (8) and Sydney Morehouse (8) combined for another 25. Hope Leimbach had 38 assists, and Maggie Sempeck and Kaitlynn Simon each served up two aces as Midland recorded seven as a team.

Rocky concludes its season at 18-6.