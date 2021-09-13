Rocky Mountain College starts strong, loses 3 at Viterbo tourney

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain College tipped off the volleyball weekend by sweeping the University of Michigan-Dearborn, but then ran into trouble against William Penn University, No. 5 Dordt College and No. 9 Viterbo University falling 3-1, 3-0 and 3-0.

Rocky had 139 kills, hit .153, 126 assists, 190 digs, and five blocks on the weekend. Rocky was led by Ayla Embry on defense with 71 digs and 5.46 digs per set. On offense the Battlin’ Bears were led by Kyra Oakland, 33 kills, and Weiying Wu who hit .323.

Head coach Yang Yang said “We had a tough weekend. However, this weekend has shown us what we need to work on, and we will learn and improve on those things.”

The Battlin’ Bears are on the road again this week with the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament in Havre. Rocky opens the tournament against Montana Tech.

