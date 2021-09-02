Rocky Mountain College soccer win opener in OT, men tie

COSTA MESA, Cali. - Rocky Mountain College opened its 2021 regular season on the road Wednesday with a women's win and a men's tie.

Rocky's women (1-0) beat Marymount California University 2-1 on an overtime goal from Halle Labert. The Battlin’ Bears out-shot Marymount 15-7 in the victory. had 15 shots with 7 shots on goal.

Marymount broke the ice for a 1-0 lead early in the second half on a Elise Padilla’s goal.

Labert answered in the 60th minute peppering the goal with 11 shots in the half. Labert then connected for the winning goal 37 seconds into overtime.

Rocky's men played Vanguard to a scoreless tie in a match marred by 30 foul calls and eight yellow cards. The Bears often turned fouls into positive field position but couldn't find the net.

Rocky out-shot Vanguard 10-3.

Both Rocky teams play at San Diego Christian College on Friday.

