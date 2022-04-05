Watch
Rocky Mountain College ski teams take 2 of 3 medals at Bridger Bowl

Posted at 11:44 AM, Apr 05, 2022
(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BRIDGER BOWL, Mont. - The Battlin’ Bears traveled to Bridger Bowl Ski Area in Montana to compete in the USSA Over the Hill Gang over the weekend. The Rocky men and Women both had strong showings winning four out of six races.

The races were split up into one Giant Slalom (GS) race and two Slalom (SL) races for both men and women.

Rocky’s men and women both won two out of three races, to total four wins on the weekend. The Battlin’ Bears won 12 of 18 podium spots to win two thirds of the medals.

The Battlin’ Bears travel to Squaw Valley, California for the Western Regional Spring Series FIS April 5-10.

Giant SlalomSlalom 1Slalom 2
Hilde Sato613
Bergitte Varne122
Sofia Brustia3 4
Sydney Weaver947
Jessica King7 8
Jacob Drake88 
Luke Allen4 9
Filip Johansson534
Ian McCormick3510
Joel Dalmalm 9 
Oscar Dalmalm 21
Alexander Sehlberg715
Gusten Berglund9 3
