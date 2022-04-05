Rocky Mountain College ski teams take 2 of 3 medals at Bridger Bowl

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BRIDGER BOWL, Mont. - The Battlin’ Bears traveled to Bridger Bowl Ski Area in Montana to compete in the USSA Over the Hill Gang over the weekend. The Rocky men and Women both had strong showings winning four out of six races.

The races were split up into one Giant Slalom (GS) race and two Slalom (SL) races for both men and women.

Rocky’s men and women both won two out of three races, to total four wins on the weekend. The Battlin’ Bears won 12 of 18 podium spots to win two thirds of the medals.

The Battlin’ Bears travel to Squaw Valley, California for the Western Regional Spring Series FIS April 5-10.