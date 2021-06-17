Rocky Mountain College reveals latest Hall of Fame class

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BILLINGS -- Rocky Mountain College is proud to announce the Clara Klindt Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2021. This year’s inductees include individuals Mitch Holst, Dr. Dave Shenton and Devin Uskoski. Also receiving the highest honor the athletics department bestows are the 1998 and 1999 back-to-back Frontier Conference championship football teams.

Mitch Holst, Gillette, Wyo., is a 1986 RMC graduate. While at Rocky, he played basketball and football for the Battlin’ Bears, and was a member of the 1984 Frontier Conference championship football team.

Holst has spent his career teaching and coaching at his alma mater, Campbell County High School, where he has achieved remarkable success as the head girls basketball for the Camels.

Holst continues to teach and coach and resides in Gillette.

Dr. Dave Shenton is this year’s recipient of the William “Bill” Woolston Distinguished Service Award.

Shenton has maintained a long-time relationship with Rocky Mountain College, serving as the team physician to the Battlin’ Bears and as a leader and instructor in the Physician Assistant program. Dr. Shenton’s career within orthopedic surgery and sports medicine spans decades. Dr. Shenton recently retired from Ortho Montana and continues to serve Rocky Mountain College by demonstrating a life-long focus on health and education.

Devin Uskoski, a 2009 graduate of RMC, helped lead the Battlin’ Bears men’s basketball team to the 2009 NAIA national championship.

Uskoski was named the tournament’s most valuable player and a third-team NAIA All-American.

In 2019, Uskoski’s team was inducted into the Clara Klindt Athletic Hall of Fame.

Uskoski is in private business in his hometown of Brush Prairie, Wash.

The 1998 and 1999 Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears football teams claimed back-to-back Frontier Conference titles, finishing 9-1 in 1998 and 9-3 in 1999.

Together the teams produced 16 NAIA All-Americans.

Former NFL player Chris Horn, Darrell Hirsch and head coach Jeff Lewis were previously inducted into the Hall of Fame as individuals.

Join us in celebrating this year’s class at the Pub Station, 2502 1st Avenue North, on Friday, Sept. 17. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner begins at 6 p.m., and the ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. Seats are $40 and can be reserved at rocky.edu/homecoming or by calling 406.657.1142.

The celebration continues Saturday, Sept. 18, when the Battlin’ Bears football team hosts Montana Tech for Homecoming at 1 p.m. The 2021 class will be introduced in a special ceremony at halftime, and keeping with tradition, current members of the Hall of Fame who are present will also be introduced.