Rocky Mountain College qualifies Little Light, Wilson for nationals

MISSOULA - Sydney Little Light won the 1500 meter run and Jackson Wilson took the men's 5000 showcasing Rocky Mountain College at this weekend's Al Manual Invite in Missoula. Both qualified with “A” standards for the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National meet.

Little Light ran to first place in the 1500 with an adjusted time of 4:32.29, which set Rocky's school record and is the third fastest NAIA time this season.

Kellan Wahl took sixth place in the 400 meters with a time of 1:00.68. Wahl also took twelfth in the 200 with a time of 26.21. Both times set Rocky school records.

Dakota Manecke vaulted to eighth place in the pole vault, with 3.4 meters or 11-foot-1.75.

Wilson and Jackson Duffey came in first and fourth in the 5000 meters with adjusted times of 14:27.47 and 14:45.34 respectively. Wilson qualified for nationals, and both times set Rocky school records.

Scott Hunsaker vaulted to fourth place in the pole vault with a mark of 4.25 meters or 13-foot-11.25.

The Battlin’ Bears return to action April 2 co-hosting a meet with MSUB in Lockwood.

