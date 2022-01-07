Rocky Mountain College, MSU-Northern split basketball doubleheader

(Editor's note: RMC media release)

The Battlin' Bears women held the lead for 36 minutes and 38 seconds out of 40 minutes, to defeat Montana State University- Northern 76 to 63. The Battlin' Bears are now 14-1, 3-0 on the year.

Rocky was led on offense by N' Dea Flye, who had 34 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Kloie Thatcher scored another 12 points, four assists, and one steal. Adonica Baca-Martinez added 12 points as well. The Battlin' Bears shot 42.3 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from the arc, and 40 percent from the line.

Montana State University Northern was led by Ryley Kehr with 22 points, and four rebounds. Peyton Kehr added 12 points, three rebound, and two assists. The Skylights shot 46.2 percent from the field, 50 percent from deep, and 81.8 percent from the charity stripe.

Rocky had 12 points off turnovers to the Skylight's six points. Both teams scored 24 points in the paint.

The Battlin' Bears travel to Helena, Montana to play No. 5 Carroll College Saturday at 2 p.m.

Rocky Mountain College's men were ahead 43 to 29 going into half, but ultimately fell 69 to 78. Rocky's men fall to 7-8, 0-3.

Rocky was led on offense by Maxim Stephens, who had 19 points and six rebounds. Nick Hart scored another 10 points and pulled down seven boards. Rocky shot 41.5 percent from the field, 20 percent from deep, and 75 percent from the line.

Monatana State University- Northern was led by Jesse Keltner, with a game high 20 points and seven rebounds. Mascio McCadney added 16 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. CJ Nelson added 15 points and two assists. The Lights shot 48.6 percent from the floor, 13 percent from the arc, and 77.8 percent from the line.

Rocky had nine points off turnovers to Northern's 12 points. The Battlin' Bears had 22 points in the paint, and the Lights had 50 points.

The Battlin' Bears travel to Helena, Montana to play No. 2 Carroll College at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

