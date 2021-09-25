Rocky Mountain College men's, women's soccer teams top Evergreen State College

(Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College media release)

Men

The Battlin’ Bears Men attacked the goal for most of the game. The Battlin’ Bears had 26 shots in the game to The Evergreen State College’s 10.

Rocky had an impressive 14 to two shot ratio in the first half. During that offensive half Milo Downey scored twice. The second goal which made the game 2-0 going into halftime, was assisted by Niklas Kneller. Kneller also scored in the 99th minute to win the game for Rocky in overtime.

Ryan Cornwall was in goal for all 99 minutes. Cornwall had three saves on the day.

The Battlin’ Bears travel to Northwest University in Kirkland, Washington tomorrow to take on the Eagles.

Women

The Battlin’ Bears Women attacked the goal all game. The Battlin’ Bears had 24 shots in the game to The Evergreen State College’s four.

One of the only negatives on the afternoon for the Rocky Women was that they had 10 fouls and six offsides, to Evergreen’s four fouls and one offsides. The rest of the game the Battlin’ Bears spent around the Geoducks’ goal. Halle Labert had five shots and tallied two goals to bring her total to 10 goals on the year. She is seventh in the NAIA at that mark. Morgan Maack also scored a goal in the contest, and brought pressure with four shots of her own.

The Rocky Women had Morgan Blankenship in goal for the first 68 minutes. She split time with Atlanta Kisbaugh who shut out the Geoducks in the last 22 minutes, that she played. Both women had one save.

The Battlin’ Bears travel to Northwest University in Kirkland, Washington tomorrow to take on the Eagles.