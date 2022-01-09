Rocky Mountain College men, women upset Carroll College on the road

(Editor's note: RMC media release)

Rocky Mountain College’s men were down 43 to 37 going into half, but the Battlin’ Bears surged in the second half to win 81 to 76. Rocky’s men go to 8-8, 1-3.

Rocky was led on offense by Kael Robinson, who had 20 points and four rebounds. Abdul Bah scored another 19 points, and had five assists. Beau Santistevan added 14 points and four rebounds. Rocky shot 52.8 percent from the field, 60 percent from deep, and 76.2 percent from the line.

Carroll College was led by Jovan Sljivancanin, 19 points and five rebounds. Shamrock Campbell added 15 points, two rebounds, and three assists. Brendan Temple added 10 points and seven rebounds. The Saints shot 52.7 percent from the floor, 42.1 percent from the arc, and 83.3 percent from the line.

Rocky had 11 points off turnovers to Carroll’s 17 points. The Battlin’ Bears had 32 points in the paint, and the Saints had 28 points.

The Battlin’ Bears host Montana Western Thursday January 13 at 5 p.m. on First Interstate Bank Court in the Fortin Education Center.

The Battlin’ Bears women played well, and upset No. 5 Carroll College 66 to 62. The Battlin’ Bears are now 15-1, 4-0 on the year.

Rocky was led on offense by N’ Dea Flye, who had 30 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Flye notched another double double, she is now averaging a double double this season. Kloie Thatcher scored another 10 points and three assists. The Battlin’ Bears shot 46.6 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from the arc, and 66.7 percent from the line.

Carroll College was led by Sienna Swannack with 19 points, and five rebounds. Jamie Pickens added 16 points, eight rebounds, and one assist. Christine Denny added 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists. The Saints shot 44.1 percent from the field, 23.5 percent from deep, and 75 percent from the charity stripe.

Rocky had 15 points off turnovers to the Saint’s 10 points. Rocky scored 32 points in the paint, and Carroll scored 36 points.

