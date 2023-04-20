Watch Now
Rocky Mountain College men, women roll to repeat Frontier Conference golf titles

RockyGolf.jpg
Rocky Mountain College Athletics
Posted at 6:04 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 20:07:16-04

HENDERSON, Nevada — Haydn Driver and Valentina Zuleta each captured individual titles while leading Rocky Mountain College to a men's and women's sweep of the Frontier Conference golf championships Wednesday at the Reflection Bay Golf Course.

Driver shot a final-round score of 72 to win titlist honors on the men's side, finishing two over par for a three-day total of 218. Rocky's Zuleta, two days after shooting a school-record 66, closed with a third-round 82 for a final score of 226, 10 over par.

The Rocky men, with Daniel Sigurjonsson (223) and William Dexheimer (226) finishing second and third, respectively, accumulated a three-day total of 903 to win their sixth consecutive Frontier crown. Montana Tech, led by fourth-place Gabe Witham (228) and fifth place Matt Hobbs (232) placed second with a cumulative score of 966. Carroll College placed third with a total of 1,049.

Rocky's women placed Claire Wright second with a total of 232, Grace Metcalf third with a 239 and Tyla Potgieter fifth with a 259. The Battlin' Bears had a three-day team score of 954 to win their second straight league title. Montana Tech placed second in the team race with a score of 1,054, led by Emma Woods' fourth-place finish (246) and Samathan Benson's sixth-place showing (262). Carroll came in third with a total score of 1,161.

The NAIA national championship tournaments will be played May 16-19 at the Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

Frontier Conference golf championships

Reflection Bay Golf Course; Henderson, Nevada

Men

Team scores: Rocky Mountain College 903, Montana Tech 966, Carroll College 1,049, Montana Western 1,111, MSU-Northern 1,133, Providence 1,139.

Top 5

1. Haydn Driver, RMC, 218
2. Daniel Sigurjonsson, RMC, 223
3. William Dexheimer, RMC, 226
4. Gabe Witham, Tech, 228
5. Matt Hobbs, Tech, 232

Women

Team scores: Rocky Mountain College 954, Montana Tech 1,054, Carroll College 1,161, Montana Western 1,234, Providence 1,289, MSU-Northern, 1,414.

Top 5

1. Valentina Zuleta, RMC, 226
2. Claire Wrightm RMC, 232
3. Grace Metcalf, RMC, 239
4. Emma Woods, Tech, 246
5. Tyla Potgieter, RMC, 259

