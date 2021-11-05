Watch
Rocky Mountain College men drop 3rd straight, 72-62

Posted at 7:05 AM, Nov 05, 2021
(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BILLINGS - The Rocky Mountain College basketball men fell to Warner Pacific University 62 to 72 Thursday night on their way to a third straight loss. The Battlin’ Bears rallied from 18 down with just under 11 minutes left to get within eight, but ultimately fell to the Knights.

Rocky was led on offense by Tayshawun Bradford , who had 17 points. Maxim Stephens had 16 rebounds. Kevin Fassu added two blocks.

Warner Pacific was led by Tyrese Yussuf-Willis, who had 17 points and four assists. Christian Hodge had four blocks.

The Knights had 50 rebounds to Rocky’s 42; Rocky had 34 points in the paint to Warner Pacific’s 32; and the Knights shot 40 percent from the floor to the Battlin’ Bears’ 31.9 percent.

The Battlin’ Bears host Yellowstone Christian College Centurions on Tuesday November 9 at 7 p.m. on First Interstate Court in the Fortin Education Center.

