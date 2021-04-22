Rocky Mountain College men, Carroll College women claim Frontier Conference golf titles

EAGLE, Idaho -- The Rocky Mountain College men and Carroll College women won Frontier Conference golf championships at Banbury Golf Course on Wednesday.

Rocky outlasted Montana Tech in a two-team race on the men's side, with the Battlin' Bears carding 917 strokes over the three-day event compared to the Orediggers' 929-stroke outing. Rocky was aided by top-six finishes from Haydn Driver, Daniel Sigurjonsson, Mitchell Thiessen and Nolan Burzminski.

Tech placed three golfers in the top seven, including individual champion Sean Ramsbacher. Ramsbacher and Driver tied through three rounds with 228 strokes, but Ramsbacher earned top honors by winning the playoff on the second hole. His opening-rounded 73 was tied with Thiessen for the best round of the tournament.

It was a three-team race for the women's title, with Carroll (1078 total strokes) edging Rocky (1080) and Montana Tech (1084). The Fighting Saints were led by Katie Fagg and Caroline Hobson, who shot 258 and 263 to finish fourth and fifth, respectively.

Three golfers finished in the top six for Rocky, with Claire Wright leading the way to earn individual medalist honors. Wright was consistent all three days, carding an opening-round 80, an 81 in the second round, and finishing with a third-round 79. Her 240-stroke total was 11 clear of second-place Tanna Campbell of Montana Tech.

Rocky's Kaelyn Volk had the low round of the tournament, firing a 76 on the second day.

Results for the Frontier Conference men's and women's golf championships are below. The league's all-conference teams, which were released Friday, are also included.

2021 Frontier Conference golf championships

April 19-21 at Banbury Golf Course, Eagle, Idaho

Men

Team scores

Rocky Mountain College: 301-309-307 -- 917 (+65)

Montana Tech: 309-314-306 -- 929 (+77)

Carroll College: 378-358-352 -- 1088 (+236)

MSU-Northern: 375-373-384 -- 1132 (+280)

Individual results

1. Sean Ramsbacher, Montana Tech: 73-78-77 -- 228 (+15)

2. Haydn Driver, Rocky Mountain College: 76-75-77 -- 228 (+15)

3. Daniel Sigurjonsson, Rocky Mountain College: 79-76-76 -- 231 (+18)

T4. Mitchell Thiessen, Rocky Mountain College: 73-79-80 -- 232 (+19)

T4. Isaiah Weldon, Montana Tech: 77-80-75 -- 232 (+19)

For complete individual men's results, click here.

Women

Team scores

Carroll College: 365-355-358 -- 1078 (+226)

Rocky Mountain College: 370-349-361 -- 1080 (+228)

Montana Tech: 382-356-346 -- 1084 (+232)

MSU-Northern: 408-426-425 -- 1259 (+407)

Providence: 446-422-438 -- 1306 (+454)

Individual results

1. Claire Wright, Rocky Mountain College: 80-81-79 -- 240 (+27)

2. Tanna Campbell, Montana Tech: 80-85-86 -- 251 (+38)

3. Kaelyn Volk, Rocky Mountain College: 89-76-87 -- 252 (+39)

4. Katie Fagg, Carroll College: 86-83-89 -- 258 (+45)

5. Caroline Hobson, Carroll College: 92-88-83 -- 263 (+50)

For complete individual women's results, click here.

2020-21 Frontier Conference all-conference teams

Men's first team

Samuel Berry, Carroll College, Sr., Billings

Trey Hoagland, Montana Tech, Sr., Butte

Sean Ramsbacher, Montana Tech, Jr., Missoula

Isaiah Weldon, Montana Tech, So., Butte

Nolan Burzminski, Rocky Mountain College, So., Medicine Hat, Alberta

Daniel Sigurjonsson, Rocky Mountain College, So., Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland

Men's second team

Brady Cady, Montana Tech, Fr., Billings

Jace Rhodes, Montana Tech, Fr., Billings

Haydn Driver, Rocky Mountain College, Fr., Sandton, South Africa

Mitchell Thiessen, Rocky Mountain College, Jr., Chilliwack, British Columbia

Men’s Champions of Character

Samuel Berry, Carroll College, Sr., Billings

Isaiah Weldon, Montana Tech, So., Butte

T.J. Reynolds, MSU-Northern, So., Shelby

Schafer Paladichuk, Rocky Mountain College, Jr., Great Falls

Colton Stodghill, University of Providence, So., Bigfork

Golfer of the year: Daniel Sigurjonsson, Rocky Mountain College

Coach of the year: Sean Ryan, Montana Tech

Freshman of the year: Jace Rhodes, Montana Tech

Women's first team

Caroline Hobson, Carroll College, Jr., Hillsboro, Ore.

Tanna Campbell, Montana Tech, Sr., Big Timber

Amanda Conner, Rocky Mountain College, Sr., Pittsburg, Pa.

Kaelyn Volk, Rocky Mountain College, Jr., Sidney

Claire Wright, Rocky Mountain College, So., Chowchilla, Calif.

Women's second team

Katie Fagg, Carroll College, So., Missoula

Weslee Nehl, Carroll College, Sr., Helena

Skyler Martin, Montana Tech, Fr., Shelby

Reyla Williams, Montana Tech, Fr., Helena

Megan Vandenacre, MSU-Northern, Sr., Conrad

Women's Champions of Character

Weslee Nehl, Carroll College, Sr., Helena

Tanna Campbell, Montana Tech, Sr., Big Timber

Tiara Gilham, MSU-Northern, Jr., Browning

Kaelyn Volk, Rocky Mountain College, Jr., Sidney

M’Kenzie Whiteman, University of Providence, Fr., Hardin

Golfer of the year: Claire Wright, Rocky Mountain College

Coach of the year: Nathan Bailey, Rocky Mountain College

Freshman of the year: Echo Anderson of Carroll College