Rocky Mountain College inks men's, women's hoops signees

BILLINGS - Men's basketball coach Bill Dreikosen has announced the signing of Wyoming's Luca Brooks, while women's coach Wes Keller has inked Portland State transfer Morgan Baird.

Luca Brooks, a 6-foot-0 guard, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Upton High School in Upton, Wyoming. Luca averaged 20 points per game, five rebounds per game, and four steals per game. Luca was a two time Wyoming State Champion and three time All-State.

"Luca Brooks is a proven winner, and we are excited to have him join our program,” Dreikosen said. “He has exemplified this by leading his team since he was a sophomore to a 71-5 record and ending it with back to back state championships. Luca is a point guard with excellent quickness and an exceptional ability to read the floor. We believe with his great instincts and playmaking ability, he will become a strong addition to our program.”

Said Brooks, “I knew from the minute I arrived on campus, that Rocky Mountain College was the best choice for me. From the smaller class sizes, to the friendliness of everyone I met, it felt like the right fit. At the end of my day, I met Coach Dreikosen, and then I could only imagine being at Rocky. He welcomed me and made me feel confident about being a student athlete. I am excited to further my education at Rocky and be able to do what I love!”

Brooks plans to pursue a degree in education.

Baird, a 5-foot-11 forward, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Coquille High School, in Coquille, Oregon and a stint at Portland State University. Morgan averaged 23.8 points per game, 10 rebounds per game, and 6.1 assists per game as a senior. She was Oregon’s 2A Player of the Year as a junior; Conference Player of the Year twice; and three time All-State selection. At Portland State, Morgan was Academic All-Big Sky Conference.

"Morgan is a great addition to our program," Keller said. "She brings a great work ethic on the court and in the classroom. She is versatile, will be able to play multiple positions, and is a tremendous rebounder. We are excited to help her progress over the next few years."

“I picked Rocky, because it is the perfect combination of a strong basketball program, great coaching, and high academics,” Baird said.

Baird plans to pursue a degree in history and political scie