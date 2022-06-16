Rocky Mountain College inks men's basketball transfer

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BILLINGS - Head coach Bill Dreikosen has announced the signing of Kace Kitchel to join the Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball program, according to RMC's athletics department.

Kitchel, a 6-foot-8 forward, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a high school career at Lewis Class High School in Walton, Indiana and a stint at Lindenwood University. He averaged 14 points and nine rebounds per game as a senior in high school where he was an all-conference player and noted as a top-80 player in Indiana.

"Kace is a skilled player that will bring size, a great work ethic and high basketball IQ to our front line,” Dreikosen said. “We are impressed with his athleticism, skill set, and we believe he can bring an interior presence to our team. Kace is also a mature young man with experience and is a very strong student. We look forward to seeing him in a Battlin’ Bears uniform in the fall.”

“I chose Rocky, because it has a history of success and a winning culture," Kitchel said. "The coaching staff and the players both showed me that this is a program that I want to be a part of.”

Kitchel plans to pursue a degree in psychology.

