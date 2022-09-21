Rocky Mountain College golfer Claire Wright continues to break records

HELENA — Claire Wright continues to rewrite the Rocky Mountain College golf record book.

Wright, a senior from Chowchilla, California, established a new school mark on Tuesday to lead the Battlin' Bears to a dominant win at the Carroll College Invite. Wright shot a score of 139 — breaking her previous RMC record of 140 — and the Bears won the event by 44 strokes.

Wright, the reigning Frontier player of the year, was the individual women's medalist. Teammate Breana Jensen took second with a career-best 146. Valentina Zuleta, last year's Frontier champion, was third at 152 and Tyla Potgieter placed in a tie for fourth with a 154.

Rocky also won the men's team title, led by Haydn Driver's first-place score of 206. RMC's Nolan Burzminski was second with a 210 total. Teammate William Dexheimer was third at 2014 and Daniel Sigurjonsson and Leon Doetmann tied for fourth, each with 217.

"We are improving every day and that's something to be proud of," Bears coach Nathan Bailey stated in a press release. "This is another step in the right direction as we played some great golf this week (with) Claire and Haydn under par and I'm happy for Breana having a career round. Bringing home multiple trophies is a good feeling."