Rocky Mountain College falls in opening match at NAIA national volleyball tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rocky Mountain College fell to No. 2 ranked Jamestown (N.D.) in three sets Wednesday in their opening match of pool play at the NAIA national volleyball tournament.

The match scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 in favor of Jamestown. The Jimmies were led by 28 digs from Ellie Holen along with 15 kills and 22 assists from Kalli Hegerle.

Ayla Embry led the way for Rocky with 26 digs, Blythe Sealey ended with 25 assists and 11 digs, and Bella Bryan spiked 11 kills in defeat.

“A tough result but we put up a good fight against the number two team in the country,” Rocky coach Yang Yang stated in a press release. “I’m proud of how we played overall and we’ll be ready to be better in our next match tomorrow.”

Rocky, the only Frontier Conference team still competing at nationals, continues pool play Thursday when it faces the No. 15-ranked College of Saint Mary (Neb.) at 9 a.m. Mountain time.

