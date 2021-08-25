Rocky Mountain College DE Alex Bush brings explosive hits via TCU, Wyoming

BILLINGS - It's not often the Frontier Conference picks up a Power 5 football transfer, but that's exactly what's on the table at Rocky Mountain College.

Alex Bush is a hard-hitting linebacker who, four years ago, spent a season at TCU of the Big 12.

"That's always something I'd dreamed about," Bush recalled to MTN Sports on the sideline of a recent practice. "My favorite game was probably against Stanford in the Alamo Bowl (2017). We won something like 41-34 or 35, so it was a really close game. We were down and we came back." (TCU won 39-37)

Comebacks are the story of Bush's recent career, but not solely in the win column. He's on his fourth college football roster including stops at a junior college, the University of Wyoming, TCU and now Rocky.

"I had some of my own stuff I had to deal with, so I had to leave," Bush said. "But I'm super happy to be here at Rocky."

Bush landed at Rocky thanks to a high school connection in Southern California. Will Peppard was a senior when Bush was a freshman. Peppard is now Rocky's strength and conditioning coach under head coach Chris Stutzriem.

"We had him come in as a linebacker and figured, man, he's really good at going forward," said Stutzriem. "So, let's stand him up, put him on the line and let him get after it."

"They needed me at edge, so I've been playing a lot of edge -- mostly as a stand-up defensive end," Bush said. "I like being close to the ball, coming off the line, get in the quarterback's face."

Bush says he's not looking to tackle; he's looking to blast right through players. He patterns his work ethic after Clay Matthews and it's contagious among teammates.

"Oh man, he pushes me every single day," said sophomore defensive end Dylan Beridon. "I look at Alex Bush as a big brother to me. He pushes me and makes me want to be better. Even those day's when I feel down and don't feel like practicing, he showed me how it is to really work as a professional."

Bush is hoping this senior season catches the attention of NFL scouts. He was interviewed last month by NFL Draft Diamonds, a website helping smaller school players jump onto the map.

But at the very least, Bush is counting on "at this level, the NAIA, I believe I should be able to be a top-tier player."

The Bears are counting on it starting with Saturday's 6 p.m. season-opener against Southern Oregon at Herb Klindt Field.

Look for No. 9 at defensive end -- opposing offenses most certainly will.

