Rocky Mountain College basketball men ink New Zealand guard

BILLINGS - Kael Robinson of Hamilton, New Zealand, has signed a letter of intent to join the Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball program, head coach Bill Dreikosen has announced.

Robinson, a 6-foot-6 guard, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at St. Johns College. As a senior, he averaged 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists per game as well as finishing 67-percent of his shot attempts; 78-percent from the foul line and 43-percent from the 3-point arc.

He was a member of the 2020 New Zealand U19 National Team, and currently plays for the Wellington Saints, a member of the New Zealand National Basketball League.

“We are very excited to have Kael joining out program,” Dreikosen said. “He is the type of bigger guard with a tremendous skill set we were looking for. Kael’s versatility is unique and scores in a variety of ways. He rebounds at a high level and has a high basketball IQ. We look for him to make an immediate impact on our program.”

“I chose Rocky Mountain College because, after meeting Coach Dreikosen, I knew that he is a coach that won’t just advance my basketball skills on the court, but also my life skills off the court,” Robinson said. “I feel that Rocky Mountain is a school that will support and help me achieve my academic goals and aspirations. I look forward to joining the Battlin’ Bears later this year.”

Robinson plans to pursue a Business Management degree.

