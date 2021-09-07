Rocky Mountain College announces Jim Klemann as new AD

(Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College media release)

Rocky Mountain College announces the hire of Jim Klemann as the new athletic director. Klemann comes to Rocky from the University of Jamestown, where he was most recently an Assistant Athletic Director for Development and Operations. He will replace Jeff Malby, who resigned in July.

Klemann comes to Rocky Mountain College after 17 years at the University of Jamestown, dating back to his time as a student-athlete for the Jimmies. Klemann brings coaching, enrollment, and fundraising experience to RMC. While at Jamestown, Klemann has served in the roles of Assistant Baseball Coach, Director of Transfer Student Enrollment, and Director of Annual Giving and the Jimmie Booster Club. In addition to his time in Jamestown, Mr. Klemann spent a year in Billings, serving as a volunteer assistant coach at Montana State University Billings and as a clubhouse manager for the Billings Mustangs.

Klemann is a native of Belgrade, Mont. He graduated from the University of Jamestown with a Bachelor of Arts degree in health and fitness administration, with minors in business and coaching. Klemann is accompanied to Billings by his wife Amy and two children, Cal and Evelynn.

Brad Nason, Executive Vice President stated, “we are excited to welcome Jim Klemann and his family to RMC and to Billings. Jim is a seasoned higher education administrator committed to accountability, communication, and excellence. His background as a coach and athletic administrator, make him uniquely qualified to build on the department’s accomplishments and lead our athletic programs to even greater successes.”

Klemann’s vision for the athletic department includes a commitment to excellence through the development of strong relationships between Battlin’ Bears Athletics, the College and the Billings community.

"I am deeply committed to continuing the strong tradition of academic and athletic excellence at Rocky Mountain College,” Klemann said. “My priority will be to ensure that our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the entire Battlin' Bears family have a first-class experience. This will be built around a shared culture of servant leadership and accountability. My family and I would like to thank Dr. Wilmouth, Brad Nason, and all those involved in the search process. This is a tremendous honor, and I look forward to leading the next chapter of Rocky Athletics."

