(Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College media release)

Rocky Mountain College soccer started and played most of the game on the offensive half of the pitch. However, the Battlin’ Bears were selective and shot seven total times on the day, two on goal.

Rocky’s Ryan Cornwall had three saves in as many shots on goal, and the Rocky defense held Westmont to four total shots. Milo Downey had the lone goal in the match.

The Battlin’ Bears host the University of Jamestown this Sunday.