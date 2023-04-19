Rocky men, women still in command after Round 2 of Frontier golf championships

HENDERSON, Nevada — In search of more Frontier Conference golf hardware, the men's and women's teams from Rocky Mountain College remained in command Tuesday following Round 2 of the league's golf championships at the Reflection Bay Golf Course.

A day after shooting a school-record 66, Rocky's Valentina Zuleta remains in front in the women's race with a two-round score of 144, 10 strokes ahead of teammate Claire Wright and 16 shots better than Rocky's Grace Metcalf. Montana Tech's Emma Woods (163, fourth place) and Samanth Benson (173, fifth place) round out the top five.

Rocky's women, with a two-day total of 633, take a staggering 63-shot lead over second place Montana Tech (700) into Wednesday's final round when they'll try to repeat as Frontier champs.

On the men's side, Rocky's Haydn Driver shot 73 for the second straight day, giving him a total score of 146 and a two-shot lead over teammate Daniel Sigurjonsson. RMC's Aidan McDonagh (153) and William Dexheimer (153) are in a tie for third after two rounds with Montana Tech's Gabe Witham. Tech's Matt Hobbs is in sixth with a cumulative score of 155.

Rocky shot a combined second-round total of 305, good for a two-day score of 600 and a 50 stroke lead over second-place Montana Tech. The Bears are chasing their sixth straight conference title.

The third and final round is Wednesday from the Reflection Bay Golf Course.

