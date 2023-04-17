Rocky men, women open big leads after first round of Frontier golf championships

HENDERSON, Nevada — The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's golf teams are out to comfortable leads following Monday's first round at the Frontier Conference golf championships at the Reflection Bay Golf Course.

Rocky's men shot a collective 7-over score of 295, putting them 29 strokes ahead of second-place Montana Tech (324) and 51 shots in front of third-place Carroll (346).

The Battlin' Bears have four of the top five individuals: first-place Daniel Sigurjonsson (even-par 72), second-place Haydn Driver (73), third-place William Dexheimer (74) and fifth-place Aidan McDonaugh (76). Montana Tech's Matt Hobbs is in fourth following a first-round 75.

The Rocky women shot a first-round 309 as a team on Monday, good for 21 over par and 44 shots ahead of second-place Montana Tech (353). Carroll (380) is in third place.

Individually, Rocky's Valentina Zuleta shot a school-record 6-under 66 to take an 11-stroke lead. Claire Wright (77) and Grace Metcalf (79) round out the top three after Round 1. Montana Tech's Emma Woods is in fourth with an 11-over 83 while Carroll's Katie Fogg is in fifth with a 12-over 84.

Rocky's men, ranked No. 17 in the latest NAIA national poll, are chasing their sixth consecutive Frontier team championship. The women, ranked just outside the top 25, are looking to repeat from last year's league title.

The tournament continues Tuesday. For full results, visit www.golfstat.com.

