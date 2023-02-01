Rocky football reaches far and wide to secure initial 2023 signings

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College announced its initial list of 2023 football signings on Wednesday.

Rocky’s initial class includes 22 total athletes, nine of which signed on the offensive side, 10 to play on the defensive side, and 3 as specialists. Seven of these athletes won state championships, 19 were team captains and 20 of them earned all-conference, all-league or all-state honors in their careers.

The geographic breakdown of the Battlin’ Bears' initial class includes five from Montana, six from Arizona, four from Florida, three from Idaho, and two from each California and Wyoming.

"I thought the coaching staff did a phenomenal job in finding the best guys for Rocky Mountain College," coach Chris Stutzriem stated in a press release. "The four young men who are currently enrolled along with the other 18 who will join us in the fall are outstanding young men, great students, and tremendous football players.

"I am confident we will add another eight to ten players throughout the spring and possibly into the summer with some other high school guys, as well as transfers."

Rocky's five recruits from Montana are wide receiver David Wohlfeil from Huntley Project, wide receiver Evan Rouane from Billings Senior, linebacker Zach Althoff from Bridger, defensive back Paxton McQuillan from Joliet, and kicker/punter Eli Groshelle from Great Falls CMR.

